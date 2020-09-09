St. Johnsbury/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A404681
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 9/8/2020 at approximately 2352 hours
STREET: Bimson Dr
TOWN: Barnet, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US RT 5
WEATHER: Clear, Dark
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Garcia
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage to bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/8/20 at approximately 2352 hours, VT State Police were notified of a crash by a SiruisXM car system. Upon arrival, Trooper Aremburg interviewed the operator, Joseph Garcia. While Trooper Aremburg was speaking with Garcia he noticed indicators of impairment. SFSTs were conducted roadside and Garcia was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks where he was processed.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia Superior
COURT DATE/TIME: November 23, 2020 at approximately 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.