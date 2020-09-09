St. Johnsbury/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A404681

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 9/8/2020 at approximately 2352 hours

STREET: Bimson Dr

TOWN: Barnet, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US RT 5

WEATHER: Clear, Dark

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Garcia

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage to bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/8/20 at approximately 2352 hours, VT State Police were notified of a crash by a SiruisXM car system. Upon arrival, Trooper Aremburg interviewed the operator, Joseph Garcia. While Trooper Aremburg was speaking with Garcia he noticed indicators of impairment. SFSTs were conducted roadside and Garcia was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks where he was processed.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia Superior

COURT DATE/TIME: November 23, 2020 at approximately 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.