Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,408 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE #: 20A503514                                           

 

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Jeff Ferrier

 

STATION:  Derby                                              

 

CONTACT#:  334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME:  9/8/20     0924 Hours

 

STREET:  US RT 5

 

TOWN:  Coventry

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Airport Road

 

WEATHER:  Clear             

 

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR #1:  Raynel Breault

 

AGE:  42    

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Essex Junction

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2012

 

VEHICLE MAKE:  Kenworth

 

VEHICLE MODEL:  Tractor-TT Unit

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Total

 

INJURIES:  Non-life threatening

 

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

                On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle tractor trailer crash near the intersection of US RT 5 and Airport Road in the Town of Coventry.  Newport EMS, Newport Fire, Newport Police Department, Orleans Country Sheriffs, Department of Motor Vehicles and VSP responded to the scene to assist.  Operator #1 was transported to North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.  The investigation revealed operator #1 left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and crashed into a boulder off of the roadway.  The investigation is ongoing. 

 

Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Single vehicle crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.