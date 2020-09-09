Derby Barracks/Single vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 20A503514
TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/8/20 0924 Hours
STREET: US RT 5
TOWN: Coventry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Airport Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR #1: Raynel Breault
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor-TT Unit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle tractor trailer crash near the intersection of US RT 5 and Airport Road in the Town of Coventry. Newport EMS, Newport Fire, Newport Police Department, Orleans Country Sheriffs, Department of Motor Vehicles and VSP responded to the scene to assist. Operator #1 was transported to North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed operator #1 left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and crashed into a boulder off of the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881