Derby Barracks/Single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE #: 20A503514

TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/8/20 0924 Hours

STREET: US RT 5

TOWN: Coventry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Airport Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Raynel Breault

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor-TT Unit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle tractor trailer crash near the intersection of US RT 5 and Airport Road in the Town of Coventry. Newport EMS, Newport Fire, Newport Police Department, Orleans Country Sheriffs, Department of Motor Vehicles and VSP responded to the scene to assist. Operator #1 was transported to North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed operator #1 left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and crashed into a boulder off of the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.