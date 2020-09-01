GoGetTested Consortium Launches First Operating System to Radically Simplify and Improve Covid-19 Testing and Response
System Delivers More Than 30K Covid-19 Tests in Texas, with Accurate Results in Less than 28 Hours at Scale
Registering took minutes and I was tested within an hour of logging on. The entire GoGetTested Operation was thoroughly professional and very pleasant. I received my results in 24 hours.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique public and private consortium has launched GoGetTested.com to make booking a Covid-19 test in Texas and across the country as easy as booking a restaurant reservation online. GoGetTested.com today announced the release of the world’s most complete and advanced Covid19 test-and-response operating system. GoGetTested.com provides testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic people alike. It has no exposure qualifying requirements and delivers lab results more quickly and accurately than other systems can.
— Dallas resident L. Miller
The consortium—which includes Precision Primary Care startup Wellhealth, PE-backed Lab HealthTrackRx, event-management company Victory Marketing, inventory and warehouse management company Lead Commerce, and Silicon Valley-based healthcare fintech startup Wellpay—has conducted more than 30K tests efficiently through the platform to date and is able to test tens of thousands per day. There is no charge to individuals, and test results are delivered via text and email.
“Registering took a matter of minutes and I was able to get tested within an hour of logging on. The entire GoGetTested Operation was thoroughly professional and very pleasant,” said Dallas resident L. Miller. “I received my results in 24 hours. This was a surprise given the hysteria around the Covid-19 virus. I would highly recommend this service to everyone I know.”
The testing is currently concentrated in and around Texas hot spots. The consortium is partnering with public entities like the Texas Division of Emergency Management since positive testing rates in that state exceed 10 percent. GoGetTested is currently providing Dallas residents easy access to FDA-approved lab tests for COVID-19 in more than 19 new mobile locations. The consortium will expand to 21 locations and as well as to additional states in coming weeks.
“Covid-19 is impacting all of our businesses and our communities, and each of our partners agreed that we can all collectively make a much bigger impact here,” said WellHealth CEO Ahmad Gaber. “Through this partnership we’re bringing the most modern and advanced clinical protocols, the best patient experience management, the latest in technology from Silicon Valley, the most advanced lab capability, and the largest event-management network in the country to make getting a Covid-19 test more human and as easy as booking a restaurant through OpenTable.”
In addition to the rigorous clinical infrastructure, FDA-approved testing, the heart of the experience is the world’s first and most complete Testing Operating System. The operating system delivers a seamless and secure testing experience from scheduling, booking, check-in, results delivery, and clinical interactions. With a deep clinical, lab integration and partnership the team has now achieved sub 28-hour results reliably and will be able to scale it effectively.
“At Wellpay, we believe in the power of building technology to solve our greatest healthcare challenges.” Mohammad Gaber, CEO of Wellpay. “I have personally been impacted by the mess that is covid-19 testing. That’s why we jumped at the opportunity to use our experience to help make the Covid-19 testing process a little more human, and contribute to this partnership”
The consortium and partnerships are growing locally and nationally. To date the team has partnered with The Texas Department of Emergency Management to enhance testing in Dallas, Waxahachie, and Texarkana. In addition, GoGetTested has partnered with nonprofit organizations such as the Nancy Lieberman Charities to provide testing to underprivileged areas in Dallas. They’ve also worked with local companies such as Exxon Mobile, QuikTrip , Sheridan Long Term Nursing Care facilities, BMSC, local chain coffee shop chain Pax & Beneficia to support return their return to work.
In anticipation of the inevitable convergence of the flu and Covid-19 in the upcoming Fall and Winter seasons, this Rapid Care Operating System equips the consortium with the ability to deploy additional healthcare services like Covid-19 vaccines when available, flu tests and flu vaccines, and general symptoms checks and provider consults across the country.
About Wellpay
Wellpay is on a mission to remove financial barriers from healthcare. Its intelligent fintech platform offers easy-to-understand bills, payment dispute resolution, and convenient dignified 0% and $0 fees pay-over-time options to ensure that quality healthcare is available for everyone, worry-free and hassle-free. The platform is available to patients, healthcare providers, and groups. Visit us at https://www.wellpay.com/ .
Diane Anderson
WIT Strategy
+1 415-254-9086
email us here