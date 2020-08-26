Warner Selected to Co-Chair the National Association of Secretaries of State International Relations Committee in ‘20–‘21

Washington, D.C. — The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has announced the new NASS Committee Co-Chair appointments for 2020 to 2021.

Citing his military experience, and trust in protecting American elections from foreign influence, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner was appointed to Co-Chair the NASS International Relations Committee. Washington, D.C. Secretary of State Kimberly Bassett will Co-Chair the Committee with Warner.

NASS President and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said, "I am both excited and honored to appoint my bipartisan colleagues to these committee posts. I have full faith they will help wisely guide the association on these important topics, and I look forward to working with each one of them over this coming year."

Warner said, "I am honored to have the confidence and trust of West Virginia and my colleagues throughout the country to lead this important Committee during this time in our nation's history. Chief election officials throughout the country are on the front lines protecting against foreign interference in our elections, and together, through our association, we are successfully sharing strategies amongst states to protect the integrity of our democracy."

Warner is in his fourth year as West Virginia's chief elections official. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the West Virginia University School of Law. His military career in the U.S. Army spanned 23 years, serving on four separate continents throughout the world. After retiring at the rank of Lt. Colonel, he spent five years in Afghanistan working with the U.S. State Department.

National news outlets throughout the country have featured Warner's research on foreign influence in the 2016 and 2018 elections. His research and presentation can be found at Secretary of State Mac Warner Releases Presentation on Foreign Influence on American Elections.

For more information on the National Association of Secretaries of State, visit NASS.org.