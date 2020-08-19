Samba TV Accelerates Growth with Executive Leadership in Australia
Yasmin Sanders, an experienced ad tech leader, will head Samba TV’s business in Australia to drive innovation in the region’s TV advertising landscapeSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba TV, the leader in global cross-screen television insights and analytics, today announced its continued market expansion with the hiring of Yasmin Sanders as managing director in Australia. In this new Sydney-based role, Sanders will oversee Samba TV’s strategy and execution in the Australian market.
“We’re excited to enter Australia’s advanced TV market and believe there’s incredible potential to accelerate the innovation with more data and an improved viewing experience,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “We have confidence in having an accomplished visionary like Yasmin who is trusted by media buyers and sellers alike to drive the business forward.”
Today, Samba TV’s viewership data is leveraged across tens of millions of Smart TVs globally, utilising its proprietary and privacy-compliant Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology to gather TV viewership data from a fully opted in and diverse consumer base. The company’s real-time insights into household program viewership and TV spot exposure prove instrumental to marketers trying to reach an increasingly fragmented consumer base.
“Samba TV’s unique ability to connect linear TV to over-the-top audiences provides an exciting opportunity for Australia’s platforms, advertisers, broadcasters, publishers, and measurement firms,” said Samba TV Australia Managing Director Yasmin Sanders. “The company’s cross-screen insights enable these marketers to boost their capabilities in planning, targeting, and measurement for their businesses and clients.”
Sanders will be tasked with leveraging her deep media and ad tech industry expertise to build and scale Samba TV’s Australian business. She will collaborate and onboard strategic partners who want to achieve end-to-end cross-channel campaign management. These partners will license and integrate Samba TV’s dataset into their tech stack to directly power insights and optimise media, measurement, and attribution for their business and clients.
Sanders brings nearly 20 years of experience in the advertising technology and media industry. She joins Samba TV from her consultancy business developed to help media and advertising technology clients to diversify and grow their revenue by building innovative market-first solutions. Previously, Sanders held senior roles at companies like Verizon Media and ViacomCBS-owned Network 10.
Sanders was one of the first thought leaders for programmatic TV in Australia and was named one of the top 50 game-changing women at Verizon Media worldwide and won Technology Leader for Women Leading Change Across JAPAC from Campaign Asia.
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on the world's most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, OTT and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, augmented by set-top boxes and mapped to connected devices, the world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
