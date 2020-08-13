Maximus Yaney Launches Privacy Camera in Lowe’s Stores

24/7 Security by Kangaroo

Affordable indoor security camera by Maximus Yaney’s leading home security company, Kangaroo hits the shelves of Lowe’s stores.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kangaroo, innovative provider of accessible home security technology, announced today that major home improvement retailer Lowe’s will be stocking their patented wireless in-home Privacy Camera. The smart security camera, which launched on Kangaroo’s website earlier this year, provides privacy and security to homeowners at an affordable price.

Unlike any other camera on the market, the Privacy Camera features a PDLC privacy shield lens that turns opaque when not in use. This makes it impossible for the camera to record video or audio while turned off. This one-of-a-kind visual verification privacy feature provides peace of mind to homeowners who doubt the privacy of smart security cameras. However it still protects them against virtual and physical intrusions.

When turned on, the camera live-streams 1080dp crystal-clear image quality to the homeowner’s smartphone via an app, day or night. It features 2-way audio so family members can easily communicate without having to walk upstairs or shout to another room. Whether out of the house for an hour or a week, homeowners can keep an eye on their property with the easy-to-use camera.

Founder and CEO Maximus Yaney commented, “We believe everyone should have access to home security. Every product we build starts with three questions: is it simple? can it be produced at a price that everyone can afford? and is it secure?” Stocking the camera in a major national retailer moves Kangaroo one step further in their mission to make home security easily accessible for all. The camera joins the lineup of affordable security products made available at the leading home improvement store.

Additional product features include:

-Patented PDLC Privacy Shield lens

-Two-Way audio

-Real-time live-streaming via 1080p video and digital zoom

-Night vision

-Motion detection with alerts and recorded video when activity is sensed

-Cloud video storage for up to 30 days

Where to order: The Privacy Camera can be found in Lowe’s Stores; online at https://www.lowes.com/pd/Kangaroo-Kangaroo-Privacy-Camera-Hardwired-Smart-Indoor-Security-Camera/1002703682; and online at https://heykangaroo.com/products/kangaroo-privacy-camera

About Kangaroo

Maximus Yaney is Co-Founder of Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and Founder & former CEO of Titan Aerospace. He went on to establish Kangaroo: a groundbreaking security technology company dedicated to keeping homeowners protected for a fraction of the cost of other security systems. Kangaroo’s app-based, easy-to-install products include a Motion + Entry Sensor, Siren + Keypad, and Water + Climate Sensor. With their innovative approach to complete security in the home, Kangaroo retails products at an affordable price without ever sacrificing privacy.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram @heykangaroo and Facebook, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.