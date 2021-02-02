US Standard Products Helps Students With Their Post Secondary Education

For the second year in a row, US Standard Products offers two scholarships to post-secondary students in need.

ENGLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading industrial supplier US Standard Products is pleased to announce that their post-secondary education scholarship program is continuing for the fall of 2020. In its second iteration, the US Standard Products Scholarship Program will award two deserving students the amount of $500 each in support of their post-secondary education in any field of study.

To be eligible for the Fall 2020 US Standard charity Scholarship program, students must be American citizens entering any year and program of post-secondary education. The competitive application process involves a 500-word essay along with demonstrable proof of enrollment for the fall of 2020 in a post-secondary institution located within the United States.

With the challenges facing many students during the current pandemic, there has never been a stronger need for financial assistance for education in our lifetime. While classes may be resuming online, or mixed between in-person and online sessions this fall, getting a good education is one of the best defenses a young person can have. Especially while living in a challenging global economy.

“Here at US Standard Products, we are dedicated to building a stronger, more united community and a better world. This scholarship fund, part of US Standard Products’ charity, is designed to assist the next generation of workers in their pursuit of higher education. Students are equipped with the skills necessary to succeed in the workforce. Particularly during this coronavirus period, we aim to do everything we can to support those in need and help them achieve a brighter future,” explained a US Standard Product contact spokesperson.

For more information on the US Standard Products Scholarship Program please visit:

usstandardproductsscholarship.com/us-standard-products-scholarship

About US Standard Products:

Specializing in industrial and green cleaning supplies, US Standard Products leads the way in equipping American industries with the high-quality materials they need to do their jobs as safely and efficiently as possible. All of US Standard’s products go through rigorous laboratory and field testing to ensure that customers receive the best quality at an affordable cost. In addition to the US Standard Scholarship Program, US Standard Products charity arm ensures that a portion of the company’s revenue benefits organizations that support incredible causes like the Wounded Warrior Project.

For more information, including information on US Standard Products careers visit www.usstandardproducts.com. Contact US Standard Products on Instagram and Facebook @usstandardproducts, or by email at info@usstandardproducts.com.