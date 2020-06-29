Maximus Yaney's Kangaroo Introduces Affordable Doorbell Camera

24/7 Security by Kangaroo

A new 100% wire-free smart doorbell camera is unveiled by Maximus Yaney’s acclaimed home security company, Kangaroo.

We created Kangaroo to ensure that everyone has access to home security,” — Maximus Yaney, Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by entrepreneur Maximus Yaney, leading security company Kangaroo is pleased to unveil a high-performance security doorbell camera with a low cost of ownership. With cutting-edge technology that operates through wifi and a simple interface that promises ease of use, home owners can check who is at their door straight from the Kangaroo app on their phone.

No more looking through a peephole or wondering where your package went. The Doorbell Camera is designed to keep tabs on your front porch whether users are at home or miles away. It is small and easy to install with user-friendly instructions. Instead of complicated wiring, the Doorbell Camera is battery powered with standard usage of a year before needing to be replaced. Simply peel and stick or screw in the backplate on the camera. You’ll feel safer and more confident knowing your front porch is always protected.

The Doorbell Camera comes with a chime that you can hear when you are at home, plus one that sounds on your smartphone along with an HQ image capture of anyone who is nearby. When you’re not at home, an alert will be sent to your phone of any motion and/or a ring. You also can upgrade to the Porch Protection Plan to be reimbursed for stolen packages at up to $300 per year and increase your cloud storage to 365 days.

“We created Kangaroo to ensure that everyone has access to home security,” says Maximus Yaney, Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo. “If you have WiFi and a smartphone, you can use Kangaroo.”

Features Included:

Motion Alerts

Ring Alerts

HQ Image Capture

Night Vision

Upgrade to the Porch Protection Plan for:

Cloud storage for 365 days

Package theft protection up to $300/year

Smart integrations to connect to Alexa and Google Assistant

Where to Order:

Maximus Yaney’s Kangaroo security kits are online at https://heykangaroo.com/products/doorbell-camera-chime

About Kangaroo:

After previously co-founding Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and serving as Founder & CEO of Titan Aerospace, which he sold to Google, Kangaroo founder Maximus Yaney made it his mission to make home security accessible for everyone. Kangaroo has an advanced line of cameras as well as motion, water, and climate detectors that make safety and security both simple and cost-efficient for all.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @heykangaroo, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.

