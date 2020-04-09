Maximus Yaney's Kangaroo Announces Revolutionary New Privacy Camera

Home Security Easy-to-use, safe, and affordable indoor security camera Indoor home security camera with innovative features, such as patented Privacy Shield, 1080 HD quality video, 2-way talk capability, and advanced night vision.

New indoor Privacy Camera combines home security features like patented Privacy Shield, 1080 HD quality video, 2-way talk capability, and advanced night vision.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kangaroo, a world leader in accessible, affordable home security technology established by entrepreneur Maximus Yaney is pleased to unveil their first-ever HD Privacy Camera with state-of-the-art PDLC Smart Glass Privacy Shield to protect your home and family. The Privacy Camera is loaded with thoughtfully designed features intended to make your home security monitoring simple. At $99, the cost-conscious camera brings a fresh update to home security systems for a fraction of the price of competitors.

With a sleek, unobtrusive design, the Privacy Camera can be mounted on any surface in your home. It works anywhere there is Wi-Fi, sending information straight to your phone. Switch on the camera day or night to keep track of your family and monitor your home. When armed, the camera live-streams 1080 HD quality video through a transparent lens. When you’re done using the camera, switch into privacy mode and watch as the patented Privacy Shield creates an opaque barrier over the lens, blocking video and audio to ensure complete privacy.

Maximus Yaney, CEO and co-founder of Kangaroo, explains the mission of Kangaroo: “We believe everyone should have access to home security. Every product we build starts with three questions: is it simple, can it be produced at a price that everyone can afford, and is it secure? All of us at Kangaroo are motivated by one simple thing: having a positive and meaningful impact on the world. It’s that simple. We hope we can help you out along our journey.”

Kangaroo Privacy Camera Features:

Compact Design with Tool-Free Installation - Sleek body with small footprint that can easily be installed anywhere in your home

Patented Privacy Shield Lens - Fully disarm your camera anytime you like with the built-in, unhackable privacy shield

Live-Stream 1080 HD Quality Video - Watch over your children in crystal-clear 1080 HD video that you can access on your phone

2-Way Talk - Hear your baby crying or talk to your kids

4X Zoom - Zoom capabilities allow you to focus in on the movement detected by your camera

Night Vision - Get a clear line of sight, even in the dark with 4 discreet built-in infrared LEDS

Motion-Triggered Video Alerts - Receive a video clip on your phone anytime your child moves or makes a sound

Cloud Storage - The $99 Privacy Camera comes equipped with one-year of 30 day cloud storage

Smart Integrations - Compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant

Clips & Pics - Capture high-quality videos or snap photos straight from live-stream

24/7 GuRoos - Expert customer support when you need it

Where to Buy & Pricing

Kangaroo Privacy Camera is available for pre-order online at heykangaroo.com for $99.

Media Assets

Click here for images

About Kangaroo

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur and engineer, Maximus Yaney, Kangaroo is dedicated to making home security affordable and accessible to all. Yaney previously co-founded Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and was Founder & CEO of Titan Aerospace, which he sold to Google. With Kangaroo, Yaney’s goal is to provide easy-to-use home security products and accessories that will ensure peace of mind wherever you are. In addition to the Privacy Camera, Kangaroo has an impressive array of home security products including a Water + Climate Sensor, Motion + Entry Sensor, and Siren + Keypad. Get a jump start on protecting your home with the most innovative security system out there.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @heykangaroo, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.