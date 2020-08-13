Total Economic Impact Study Shows 330% Three-Year ROI for Enterprises Switching to the Partnerize Platform
Commissioned research finds switching to Partnerize from a legacy affiliate network drives $11.3M in total incremental benefits.
Partnerize partnership is scalable, diverse, and pay-for-performance, making it ideal for brands looking to drive more profitable growth in a world of increasing media consolidation.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Economic ImpactTM Study Shows 330% Three-Year ROI for Enterprises Switching to the Partnerize Platform
— Jim Nichols, CMO for Partnerize
Commissioned research finds switching to Partnerize from a legacy affiliate network drives $11.3M in total incremental benefits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA. — August 13, 2020 — Partnerize, the leading SaaS provider of partnership management solutions for global brands, today released the findings of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that enterprise brands switching to Partnerize from a legacy affiliate network experience 330% three-year ROI and payback in less than three months.
The study, The Total Economic Impact™ of Partnerize, concluded companies switching to Partnerize capture total benefits of $11.3 million, and net benefits of $8.7 million, including accelerated program growth, greater commissioning efficiency, improved accounting productivity, and avoided legacy network fees. To create the study, Forrester Consulting conducted in-depth interviews with four Partnerize customers in North America, EMEA, and APAC regions to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and opportunities associated with using the Partnerize platform for partnership management.
The 2020 study reported that quantifiable benefits of implementing Partnerize included 10% to 25% annual increases in partner-driven revenue and reduction in commission expense through robust validation and more precise commissioning approaches. The study also found a variety of significant but unquantifiable benefits from switching to Partnerize. Key among them was the opportunity to have direct, collaborative relationships with major partners when using Partnerize. Said one of the interviewed brand leaders, “The network has a basic understanding of what you do and how you work, but it doesn’t have the same level of detail or the same passion that you have for your business. It makes such a difference having direct relationships with the affiliates.”
As the study also pointed out, Partnerize offers a wide range of partnership types in its ecosystem, including affiliates, influencers, loyalty, referral, brand, and content partners. According to another interviewed Partnerize client, “The type of partner that we work with has expanded because we’ve got more budget now, and it’s enabled us to open up a whole new world. Partnerize helped in the sense that they have a partnerships manager that has recommended partners that we now work with more closely.”
“At Partnerize, our mission is to transform the value that partnership captures and delivers for brands,” said Jim Nichols, CMO for Partnerize. “As a business model, partnership is scalable, diverse, and pay-for-performance, three characteristics that make it ideal for brands looking to drive more profitable growth in a world of consumer control and increasing media consolidation. This ground-breaking research validates how we empower brands to get maximum benefit from this great channel.”
Download the complete “The Total Economic Impact™ of Partnerize” study here.
About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership management technology. The AI-powered Partnerize Partnership Management Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards, including Best Technology at the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world's leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 10 of the largest telecoms, and hundreds of other global brands rely on Partnerize's platform to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com/en.
Mark A Naples
Whatever It Takes
+1 800-736-0025
email us here