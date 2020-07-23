Middlesex Barracks/Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment
CASE#:20A303097
TROOPER: Kimberley Harvey
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 1932 hours
LOCATION: Moretown, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault x2 and Reckless Endangerment x2
ACCUSED: Wade D. Booska
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
VICTIM: Jarrette Blow
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
VICTIM: Hannah Titrud
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/22/20 at approximately 1932 hours Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report that a male on Bat Hennesey Rd in Moretown, VT was shooting a gun off. Troopers arrived at the residence and secured the scene. Subsequent investigation revealed that Wade Booska had shot several rounds from a 22 caliber hand gun toward the area of Jarrette Blow's residence while he and Hannah Titrud were present at the residence. Booska was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at the North East Correctional Center and ordered to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/23/20 at 1300 hours to answer to two counts of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/23/2020 1300 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: North East Correctional Center
BAIL: $1000.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
