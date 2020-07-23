Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:20A303097

TROOPER: Kimberley Harvey                                  

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 1932 hours

LOCATION: Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault x2 and Reckless Endangerment x2

 

ACCUSED: Wade D. Booska                       

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT 

 

VICTIM: Jarrette Blow

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

VICTIM: Hannah Titrud

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/22/20 at approximately 1932 hours Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report that a male on Bat Hennesey Rd in Moretown, VT was shooting a gun off. Troopers arrived at the residence and secured the scene. Subsequent investigation revealed that Wade Booska had shot several rounds from a 22 caliber hand gun toward the area of Jarrette Blow's residence while he and Hannah Titrud were present at the residence. Booska was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at the North East Correctional Center and ordered to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/23/20 at 1300 hours to answer to two counts of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.   

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/23/2020 1300 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: North East Correctional Center            

BAIL: $1000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Tpr. Kimberly Harvey

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648

