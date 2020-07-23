New opinions: July 22

Highlight: Res judicata prevents relitigation of claims that were raised, or could have been raised, in earlier actions between the same parties or their privies. A party with a single cause of action generally may not split that cause of action and maintain several lawsuits for different parts of the action.

City of Fargo v. Wieland 2020 ND 170 Docket No.: 20200100 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: REAL PROPERTY Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: A district court’s order denying a request for post-judgment interest is affirmed. Neither N.D.C.C. §§ 32-15-29 nor 32-15-30 provide for post-judgment interest on an award in an eminent domain proceedings subsequent to the political subdivision’s deposit of the full amount of the judgment in court.

Interest of K.V. 2020 ND 169 Docket No.: 20190275 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: JUVENILE LAW (Criminal) Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: This Court defers to a juvenile court’s assessment of credibility, but if the court does not make specific findings, this Court is left to speculate as to the law and facts the court relied on in denying a motion.

Beam v. WSI, et. al. 2020 ND 168 Docket No.: 20200067 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: WORKERS COMPENSATION Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W. View Opinion Highlight: A party appealing a hearing officer’s decision must file “reasonably specific” specifications of error detailing which matters are at issue, so as to alert the agency, other parties, and the court of the particular errors claimed. A rehabilitation plan is appropriate if it meets the requirements of N.D.C.C. ch. 65-05.1 and gives the injured worker a reasonable opportunity to obtain substantial gainful employment. An ALJ’s decision was supported by evidence from which a reasoning mind could have reasonalby concluded WSI’s rehabilitation plan would return Beam to substantial gainful employment in light of his injuries.

Schroeder, et al. v. State 2020 ND 167 Docket No.: 20190374 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: TORTS (NEGLIGENCE, LIAB., NUIS.) Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: The State is immune from liability for claims relating to an injury directly or indirectly caused by the performance of a public duty, including the State’s duty to maintain the interstate and keep it in good and safe condition for general public use. The State is immune from liability for claims resulting from a snow or ice condition on a highway except when the snow or ice condition was affirmatively caused by a state employee’s negligent act.

State v. Arends 2020 ND 166 Docket No.: 20190373 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY) Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court order revoking probation and second criminal judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Varty v. Varty 2020 ND 165 Docket No.: 20190391 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: The district court abuses its discretion when it misinterprets or misapplies the law. A finding of unconscionability under Rule 60(b)(6) of the North Dakota Rules of Civil Procedure requires balancing procedural and substantive findings, and must analyze whether the judgment as a whole was so one-sided and created hardship that relief was required

Highlight: District court order denying motion for relief under N.D.R.Civ.P. 60(b)(1) is summarily affirm under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4) and (7).

State v. Lindquist 2020 ND 163 Docket No.: 20200022 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: DRUGS/CONTRABAND Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment and an order denying a motion to suppress are affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2),(7).

Interest of Skorick 2020 ND 162 Docket No.: 20190349 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: CIVIL COMMIT OF SEXUAL PREDATOR Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W. View Opinion Highlight: At a civil commitment hearing, the testimony and reports of an expert who conducted an examination are admissible. A harmless error is one that does not affect a party’s substantial rights.

Highlight: Jury instructions should fairly inform the jury of the law applicable to the case and fairly cover the claims made by both sides of the case. Jury instructions are reviewed as a whole, and are sufficient if they correctly advise the jury of the law. A district court’s decision on whether to disqualify a law firm or a lawyer is reviewed for an abuse of discretion. A court may order judicial supervision of the winding up of a dissolved limited liability company on a member’s application and showing of good cause.

State v. Scott 2020 ND 160 Docket No.: 20190317 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: SEXUAL OFFENSE Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: There is no requirement for the district court to advise defendants they may plead not guilty based on the defense of double jeopardy. The defense of double jeopardy is not presentable to the jury unless there is a question of fact. Rule 803(24), N.D.R.Ev., which provides an exception to certain hearsay statements made by a child about sexual abuse, does not apply to non-hearsay testimony.

Laufer v. Doe 2020 ND 159 Docket No.: 20200001 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: TORTS (NEGLIGENCE, LIAB., NUIS.) Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A party seeking recovery of property damage allegedly caused by a pesticide application must strictly comply with statutory notice requirements under N.D.C.C. § 4.1-33-18.

State v. Metz 2020 ND 158 Docket No.: 20200023 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: THEFT Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment entered after a jury verdict is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).

State v. Banyee 2020 ND 157 Docket No.: 20180251 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: THEFT Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment and a judgment denying postconviction relief are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Harrison v. State 2020 ND 156 Docket No.: 20200070 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court order denying an application for post-conviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

State v. Helm 2020 ND 155 Docket No.: 20190325 Filing Date: 7/22/2020 Case Type: DUI/DUS Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A defendant raising specific grounds in a N.D.R.Crim.P. 29 motion for judgment of acquittal waives on appeal other grounds not asserted in the district court.