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Chief Justice McEvers provides keynote address at Boys State

Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers recently provided the keynote address at Boys State and swore in newly elected Cayle Corey and the other elected officials at Boys State. Corey is the son of attorney Amanda Corey of Grand Forks. Earlier in the day, Chief Justice McEvers also served on a panel discussion at Girls State.

North Dakota Boys State and Girls State are leadership and civics programs sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary that give high school juniors a hands-on look at government. Rather than simply learning about civics in the classroom, participants experience it firsthand by running for office, holding elections, writing laws, and serving in simulated city, county, and state government while developing leadership and citizenship skills.

Above, Chief Justice Fair McEvers swears in Cayle Corey as attendees look on.

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Chief Justice McEvers provides keynote address at Boys State

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