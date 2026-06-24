Governor Kelly Armstrong declares Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day

Governor Kelly Armstrong declared Thursday, June 25, 2026, Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day. Governor Armstrong presented the proclamation to members of the Western Dakota Association of Legal Assistants. To view the proclamation, click here Legal Assistant & Paralegal Day - 2026.pdf Pictured, from L to R: Deyan Junker; Trisha Kinnischtzke; Megan Klym; Anna Jellesed; Governor Kelly Armstrong; Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Melissa Klimpel, ACP; Ashley Miller, ACP; Erica Norris Pictured above, L to R: Deyan Junker; Trisha Kinnischtzke; Megan Klym; Anna Jellesed; Attorney General Drew Wrigley; Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Melissa Klimpel, ACP; Ashley Miller, ACP; Erica Norris

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.