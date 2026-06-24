Governor Kelly Armstrong declared Thursday, June 25, 2026, Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day. Governor Armstrong presented the proclamation to members of the Western Dakota Association of Legal Assistants. To view the proclamation, click here Legal Assistant & Paralegal Day - 2026.pdf
Pictured, from L to R: Deyan Junker; Trisha Kinnischtzke; Megan Klym; Anna Jellesed; Governor Kelly Armstrong; Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Melissa Klimpel, ACP; Ashley Miller, ACP; Erica Norris
Pictured above, L to R: Deyan Junker; Trisha Kinnischtzke; Megan Klym; Anna Jellesed; Attorney General Drew Wrigley; Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Melissa Klimpel, ACP; Ashley Miller, ACP; Erica Norris
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Governor Kelly Armstrong declares Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day
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