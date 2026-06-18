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Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents seeking attorneys to contract for public defense services in the Northeast and Northeast Central Judicial Districts

The Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is looking for attorneys to contract for public defense services in the Northeast and Northeast Central Judicial Districts.  If you are interested, please contact Travis Finck at [email protected] or Trent Barks at [email protected] for further information.

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Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents seeking attorneys to contract for public defense services in the Northeast and Northeast Central Judicial Districts

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