$20 Smart Home Security at Your Front Door From Maximus Yaney and Kangaroo

24/7 Security by Kangaroo

Maximus Yaney’s home security company Kangaroo launches state-of-the-art doorbell camera with motion detection, HQ image capture technology, and ring alert.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart home security company Kangaroo is pleased to add an affordable new wire-free security doorbell camera to their range of home security products. With smart technology that utilizes wifi and cloud storage, users can check porch activity wherever they go via the Kangaroo app on their phone.

Porch pirates beware: the Kangaroo Doorbell Camera is always watching! With motion and ring alerts sent straight to your phone, you’ll be notified anytime someone steps near your front door. The Kangaroo Doorbell Camera works wherever there is wifi, sending HQ image capture whenever someone is near. Plus, it’s equipped with night vision, so home owners are protected day and night.

Like all of Maximus Yaney’s Kangaroo products, the Doorbell Camera is easy to set up and easy to use. Simply peel and stick or screw in the backplate and your home will benefit from a major security upgrade. Rated IP54, the camera is weather-proof to withstand dirt, dust, oil, water splashes, and other non-corrosive material.

If you are looking for more, Maximus Yaney and Kangaroo offer an upgrade in the Porch Protection Plan. This plan increases cloud storage for up to 365 days and provides insurance to claim stolen packages up to $300 per year.

“We believe everyone should have access to home security. Every product we build starts with three questions: is it simple, can it be produced at a price that everyone can afford, and is it secure,” says Maximus Yaney, Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo. “All of us at Kangaroo are motivated by one simple thing: having a positive and meaningful impact on the world. It’s that simple.”

Features of the Doorbell Camera Include:

Motion Alerts

Ring Alerts

HQ Image Capture

Night Vision

Porch Protection Plan:

Cloud storage for 365 days

Package theft protection up to $300/year

Smart integrations to connect to Alexa and Google Assistant

Where to Order:

Kangaroo security kits are online at https://heykangaroo.com/products/doorbell-camera-chime

About Kangaroo:

Maximus Yaney founded leading home security company Kangaroo to make advanced security systems affordable and accessible to all. Yaney previously co-founded Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and was Founder & CEO of Titan Aerospace, which he sold to Google. In addition to the Doorbell Camera, Yaney’s Kangaroo has a range of home security products, from the Privacy Camera to motion and water detectors. All of these are user-friendly and inexpensive so that everyone can feel secure about where they live.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @heykangaroo, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.