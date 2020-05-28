I AM CREATING LEARNING THROUGH SONGS. I NEED MENTORS AND PARTNERS.

Identitfy with your mind and with it; heal your brain into emotional health. Know and Harness the Difference Between Your Brain and Mind. use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

A song is more than a thousand words. Making education a pleasure and a more likely home run.

Creating educational songs to effortlessly embed lessons into the focused as well as the unfocused students. As well as to easily attract and get the uneducated get educated without effort.” — Sajid Khan

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet education is now being enhanced with 6 minute videos that visualize the lessons making it easer to digest the subject matter better. As they say a picture is worth a thousand word. Thus with videos learning takes place through the ears as well as the eyes. This internet innovation needs to be brought down into regular classrooms. Just imagine a computer screen as the black board with the teacher instead of writing with a chalk is sitting at a computer writing and explaining the lesson with his fingers. In this corona world order this might just become an innovative necessity.I would like to add creating learning through songs for several reasons. Songs last longer in memories and thus lessons are easier to remember. Lessons wrapped in music will attract more focus, thus students will pay much more attention. For my particular subject of teaching the science of the art of living not only is there a need to educate the student, there is a need to educate even those who have left the school behind and have missed the education boat.Just imagine teaching the sciences of life by reducing whole books into a few very short topics through musically appealing songs. Take the topic of upbringing. There is a need to ensure every student to be well prepared for future parenthood and an equally necessary opportunity to teach parents who have missed the wise parenting education. Dragging every uneducated into the classroom will be difficult and logistically impossible. Yet it is imperative that all parents need to be experts in following the path of wise parenting.Teaching through the ears as well as the eyes, that is soothing to both. Making education a pleasure and a more likely home run.I have produced two songs that explain the most vital knowledge that needs to be learned by students and the uneducated alike:Upbringing:Our education system is geared towards providing the expertise to earn good money. There is no universal effort to teach how to save and invest money. As a result most people in America earn good money but almost half end up without any savings let alone with any investments.Again America is an emotionally challenged country because our experts lump the brain and mind as the mind. Thus we have cutting edge mind education while brain education is not only missing, the brain is miseducated.Our education institutes must note that it is brain education that generates emotional health (EH) that is the foundation of health, education, society, relationships, happiness etc.Along with short videos I have a plan to create educational songs that will create an emotionally healthy America and the world.I need partners and mentors.

