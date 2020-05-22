Warner Asks for West Virginians to Enlist for Consideration to be a Poll Worker

Charleston, W.Va. — Preparations for in-person voting during early voting and on Election Day are being finalized by all 55 county clerks.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, counties are amassing the necessary poll workers and alternates for Election Day. County clerks in some locations continue their work to fill several positions vacated by veteran poll workers who are more susceptible to the coronavirus.

"We want veteran poll workers who are concerned about COVID-19 to know that other generations of West Virginians are ready to jump in," Warner said. "We are recruiting alternate poll workers statewide to stand by in the case that others may sit this one out. We hope our veterans will return for the November General Election."

Poll workers are paid for completing a training class and working Election Day. Interested voters may contact their county clerk for specific payment information, including the total amount.

"We're asking registered voters to step up and help out. This is a unique election and a unique opportunity for those interested in our democracy to serve as a poll worker," Warner said.

“We hope to have sufficient poll workers for Election Day, which means you may not get selected, but if duty calls we need to know you are there to jump in.”

Any registered voter who is interested in becoming a poll worker is encouraged to contact their county clerk's office or complete the application at GoVoteWV.com.

The Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, which is a state holiday in West Virginia. Warner said he hopes registered voters who may be off from work that day will consider becoming a poll worker.