Maximus Yaney's Kangaroo Gives Back to Healthcare Workers With #TrooHeroes

Indoor home security camera with innovative features such as patented Privacy Shield, 1080 HD quality video, 2-way talk capability, and advanced night vision. 24/7 Security by Kangaroo

In response to the current healthcare crisis, Kangaroo is giving away up to 500 Privacy Cameras to First Responders working tirelessly on the frontline.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by tech guru Maximus Yaney, renowned home security company Kangaroo is pleased to announce the #TrooHeroes initiative, honoring frontline workers who have been nominated by friends and peers. Each week, 50 chosen workers from hospitals, emergency services, and beyond will receive a free state-of-the-art Kangaroo Privacy Camera along with a full year of prepaid premium service. 250 cameras will be given out initially, with the chance of an additional 250 through a Buy One, Gift One promotion. For this, with every camera that is purchased, one will be given to a frontline worker.

Essential frontlines workers like nurses, doctors, EMTs, hospital staff, volunteers, supermarket employees, and delivery personnel are all eligible to be nominated as #TrooHeroes. Maximus Yaney and the team at Kangaroo want to recognize as many frontline workers as possible during this time, providing them with a means of keeping in touch with their families and home. To highlight their bravery and selfless efforts to save lives, pictures and descriptions of the #TrooHeroes are listed on the TrooHeroes website. Viewers are invited to “elbow bump” the heroes as a means of showing their appreciation. Each elbow bump also gives the nominee another chance at winning a Privacy Camera.

By equipping frontline workers with a Kangaroo Privacy Camera, they can keep an eye on their home and family from anywhere on their smartphone app. The Livestream feed in 1080p HD features two-way audio, so that they can stay connected with loved ones throughout the challenges they face. Plus, they can keep an eye on their home while they are away, giving them peace of mind to focus on more important things.

About Kangaroo

With state-of-the-art security technology, Kangaroo strives to bolster home health with accessible, affordable products anyone can set up. CEO and Co-Founder, Maximus Yaney created Kangaroo with a mission to provide security to all. He previously co-founded Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and served as Founder & CEO of Titan Aerospace, which he sold to Google. Besides the Privacy Camera, Kangaroo has a wide range of products to detect motion disturbances as well as water and climate.

To learn more about the initiative or to nominate a Troo Hero, visit www.trooheroes.com.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @heykangaroo, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.