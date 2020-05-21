Maximus Yaney of Kangaroo Launches Troo Heroes Healthcare Worker Initiative

Indoor home security camera with innovative features such as patented Privacy Shield, 1080 HD quality video, 2-way talk capability, and advanced night vision. 24/7 Security by Kangaroo

Home security company Kangaroo pledges to donate up to 500 free Privacy Cameras & premium service for one-year to frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maximus Yaney, CEO and Co-Founder of Kangaroo is pleased to announce the launch of the #TrooHeroes initiative. This program will provide workers on the frontlines of the pandemic with a means of staying connected to their homes and loved ones during this difficult time. 50 Privacy Cameras plus a year of premium service will be awarded each week for five weeks. In addition, for every customer buying a Privacy Camera during this initiative, another one will be given to a frontline worker; up to 250 more.

With Kangaroo, Yaney wanted to do more than create home security systems. His company’s mission has always been to provide people with complete safety and peace of mind. “All of us at Kangaroo are motivated by one simple thing: having a positive and meaningful impact on the world,” says Maximus Yaney, Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo.

By providing frontline workers with a Privacy Camera and premium service, they can check in on their household frequently while they are away. With smartphone compatibility and a Privacy Shield Lens, Kangaroo’s Privacy Camera goes well beyond a basic security system and is easy to install and use. The 1080p HD streaming with two-way talk makes it easy to say hello to family or keep an eye on the home while no one is there.

If you or someone you know is currently working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, please visit www.trooheroes.com to nominate your Troo Hero. From hospital care to emergency services, police and fire, there are so many hardworking heroes that deserve to be honored for their selfless work. Photos of frontline workers are posted on Kangaroo’s website along with descriptions of their tireless efforts. To show your support, you can “elbow bump” a frontline worker, both as a gesture of appreciation and to give them an extra chance to win a Privacy Camera.

About Kangaroo

On a mission to make personal home security accessible and affordable for everyone, CEO and Co-Founder Maximus Yaney started his revolutionary technology company, Kangaroo. Yaney previously was responsible for Titan Aerospace (Google acquired), SpinLaunch (Google/Airbus/KPCB-backed), and Mohawk (Google-backed, IPO). The innovative products of Kangaroo offer security without a hefty price tag. Monitor motion, water, and climate with the easy-to-use technology of Kangaroo.

To learn more about the initiative or to nominate a Troo Hero, visit www.trooheroes.com.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @heykangaroo, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.