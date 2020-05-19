Intersection Improvements on US Highway 16 at Croell (Perli) Pit

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Contact: Jason Baker, 605.209.3388

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a project to improve the intersection on Highway 16 at the Croell (Perli) Pit south of Rapid City began on Monday, May 18.

The project includes the construction of a new turn lane and acceleration lane at the intersection of Highway 16 and the entrance of the Croell (Perli) Pit.

Traffic is limited to the driving lanes in both the north and southbound directions since work is taking place in the median. A 16-foot width restriction is in effect through the work zone and speeds are reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor on this $413,000 project is Quinn Construction Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date is July 2, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -