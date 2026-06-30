S.D. Highway 44 East of Lennox Scheduled to Reopen to Traffic

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Contact:

Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879

LENNOX, S.D. - On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, S.D. Highway 44 from 279th Street to 280th Street on the east side of Lennox will reopen to traffic on a primed gravel surface. This gravel surface will remain in place until asphalt paving is completed in late July 2026.

The prime contractor for this $5 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Featured Project Page:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/lennox44.

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword LENNOX44 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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