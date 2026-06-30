Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,694 in the last 365 days.

S.D. Highway 44 East of Lennox Scheduled to Reopen to Traffic

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Contact:
Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879

LENNOX, S.D. - On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, S.D. Highway 44 from 279th Street to 280th Street on the east side of Lennox will reopen to traffic on a primed gravel surface. This gravel surface will remain in place until asphalt paving is completed in late July 2026.

The prime contractor for this $5 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Featured Project Page:
Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/lennox44.  

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword LENNOX44 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. 

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S.D. Highway 44 East of Lennox Scheduled to Reopen to Traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.