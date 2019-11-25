Massage Envy to Offer Hypervolt Device at a Discount for Black Friday

Device helps customers ease muscle tension and minor aches and pains in between appointments

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massage Envy , the nation’s #1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S.*, will offer the Hyperice Hypervolt device used in its exclusive Rapid Tension Relief service for purchase at a discounted price November 29, 2019 - December 2, 2019, in store only and while supplies last. During the Black Friday discount, the Hypervolt device will be $299, a $50 savings from the regular retail price of $349.Percussion massage devices are used in a variety of ways to help improve performance and relieve everyday aches and pains. The Hypervolt device is a cordless, state-of-the-art percussion device that helps ease muscle tension and minor aches and pains. The device utilizes rapid vibration movement, delivering up to 3,200 percussions per minute and features Hyperice’s Quiet Glide™ technology, providing a quiet and soothing experience.In location, Massage Envy customers can customize their Rapid Tension Relief service on up to 11 target areas, or the device can be used to enhance a massage or stretch session. By providing the device at retail, Massage Envy is enabling customers to take part of this experience home – and help relieve muscle tension and minor aches and pains – in between appointments.“Many people, whether they are professional athletes or office workers, have muscle tension. The Hyperice is an incredible way for people to continue to find relief between sessions with their therapist for Rapid Tension Relief,” said Joe Magnacca, president and CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. “We are excited to offer a special price for Black Friday so that more people might take advantage of this cutting-edge technology.”To find a Massage Envy participating location in this Black Friday promotion, visit here About Massage EnvyMassage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised location nationwide. *The Massage Envy franchise network, collectively through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Massage Envy franchisees are, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com , or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.About HypericeHyperice is an Inc. 500 global performance technology company based in Irvine, California, specializing in the development of innovative devices to enhance recovery and movement. Hyperice's groundbreaking technology is used daily by the world's most elite athletes to move and recover more efficiently. Hyperice devices are now utilized in over 60 countries worldwide. Hyperice was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one the most innovative companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.hyperice.com



