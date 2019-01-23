Massage Envy to be First U.S. Sponsor and Largest Organization of 2019 World Wellness Weekend

CEO of Massage Envy, Joe Magnacca, to serve as U.S. ambassador for a weekend that celebrates creating a lifestyle focused on total wellness for body & mind

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Massage Envy , the largest provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services in the U.S., collectively across its franchise network, announced that it will sponsor the 3rd annual World Wellness Weekend, September 21 – 22. This will include franchised locations opening their doors nationwide to give the public opportunities to learn and experience ways to lead healthier lives.“We are elated to participate in the 2019 World Wellness Weekend. As a wellness category leader, we believe Massage Envy has the unique opportunity to encourage every American to keep their body working through regular massage, skin care and stretch,” said Joe Magnacca, Massage Envy president and chief executive officer. “World Wellness Weekend gives us a fantastic opportunity to highlight the importance of integrating regular body care rituals like massage and facials into a total body wellness lifestyle, positively affecting mental & emotional well-being.”World Wellness Weekend was created in 2017 by Jean-Guy de Gabriac, CEO of Tip Touch International. The movement encourages people from all walks of life in 100 countries to take part in wellness activities as part of an overall effort to improve mind, body and soul. One of World Wellness Weekend’s objectives is to remind people that, while health is a relationship between your body & a doctor; Wellness is a responsible relationship between your body/mind and yourself.“It is truly an honor to have Massage Envy join this effort. We were looking for a partner in the U.S. to help World Wellness Weekend take off like it has in Europe and Asia,” de Gabriac said. “Built on the foundation of helping people feel their best, Massage Envy has made therapeutic massage services and skin care solutions accessible to a network of more than 1.5 million members in franchised locations nationwide. They are the ideal partner to help us share the positive message about World Wellness Weekend.”Magnacca will serve as U.S. ambassador for the program, which will be celebrated at participating Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The company has more than 1,150 franchised locations in 49 states.Details on World Wellness Weekend activities will be announced at a later date. Massage Envy anticipates creating free, fun and educational activities for the public to experience Sept. 21 – 22 at participating locations.“We believe that total body wellness is a goal that every American should strive for every day. But for these two days specifically, we’re asking people to come into franchised locations to experience for themselves what they can do to create a wellness lifestyle,” Magnacca said.World Wellness Weekend was celebrated in September 2018 by over 600 organizations in 88 countries. In September 2019, de Gabriac aims to gather 2,000 venues in 100 countries with the support of 40 professional associations, including the International Spa Association and the United Nations Global Sustainability Index Institute. For more information, please visit https://www.world-wellness-weekend.org/ For more information on how Massage Envy is celebrating World Wellness Weekend, click here About Massage EnvyMassage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skincare services. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com , or follow us on Twitter @MassageEnvy and Facebook



