2019 Successful Hands Grant Program™ to Award over $15,000 in Grants and Product Prizes to Massage Therapy Students

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Performance Health and Massage Envy Franchising, LLC have announced the launch of the 2019 Successful Hands Grant Program. Now in its sixth year, this program will award eight $1,000 grants to massage therapy students. In addition, each winner’s school receives a $500 grant and a $500 product package.The grant application process requires students, in 200 words or less, to answer the question, “What is your ultimate goal as a massage therapist?” Applications must be received by October 15, 2019 and are accepted online at www.SuccessfulHandsGrants.com . Winners will be notified no later than December 15, 2019.“It is such a pleasure to partner again with Massage Envy on this special program that supports the massage therapy profession and helps aspiring massage therapist obtain their education and launch their careers,” said Craig Hall, Director Sales and Marketing, Massage and Spa, Performance Health. “We’re also pleased to announce that the 2019 program has been expanded due to collaboration with the American Massage Therapy Association. AMTA is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, students and schools.”“It’s truly an honor to be part of the Successful Hands Grant program and help put the goal of becoming a professional massage therapist within reach for more students,” said Joe Magnacca, president and CEO of Massage Envy Franchising, LLC. “Since its inception in 2014, this grant program, jointly funded by Massage Envy Franchising and Performance Health, has awarded over $55,000 to students and their schools. This year, the program will be even more impactful thanks to the new collaboration with AMTA and their generous offer of student memberships for all who apply.”“AMTA is delighted to be a part of this collaborative effort to support excellence for the next generation of massage therapists,” says Joan Nichols, AMTA President. “We are especially excited about offering all applicants free AMTA Student Membership through their graduation. This will give them opportunities to engage with experienced massage therapists and have access to information our association provides its members.”“We would also like to recognize and thank our selection committee, which is once again made up of some of the most highly respected names in our industry,” concluded Mr. Hall.2019 Successful Hands Grant Program Selection Committee Members - Darren Buford, Massage & Bodywork, Editor-in-Chief Julie Keller Callaghan, Editor-in-Chief/Publisher, American Spa Scott Dartnall, President and CEO, One Concept Mae Manacap-Johnson, Editor, The Gospel of Beauty Karen Menehan, Editor in Chief, MASSAGE Magazine Douglas Nelson, President, Massage Therapy FoundationCommunication materials to aid schools in sharing this program with their students are available at www.SuccessfulHandsGrants.com Massage Envy Franchising LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skincare services, and proprietary assisted stretching service, Total Body Stretch. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy Franchising LLC has more than 1,180 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials.Performance Health is the largest specialty distributor and manufacturer of branded products and solutions for rehabilitation, recovery, and sports medicine in the world. The Performance Health brand family includes the well-known and highly recognized brand names - Bon Vital'®, Biofreeze®, TheraBand®, Cramer®, Active Ankle®, Perform®, and Hygenic®. Performance Health is proud of the ability to serve anyone including those recovering from an injury, to those suffering from pain, to weekend warriors, to elite athletes, to healthcare professionals...and everyone in between. For each person, our purpose is simple: help them feel good, perform better, and live great!The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) is the most trusted name in massage therapy, and the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. AMTA fosters research on the efficacy of massage therapy, advances the profession through ethics and standards, promotes fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists, and proactively works to educate consumers and others in healthcare on the benefits of massage.Like us on Facebook and follow the program at www.Facebook.com/SuccessfulHandsGrants



