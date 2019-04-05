The Confluence Selects SemaConnect For EV Charging Stations in Downtown Denver

SemaConnect smart EV charging station

Luxury Apartment Community Installs Three Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

DENVER, USA, April 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that Denver’s Confluence Apartments has selected SemaConnect to provide three Series 6 wall-mounted EV charging stations for resident use. The newly built Confluence high-rise is considered Denver’s most luxurious apartment community.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by The Confluence to provide its electric vehicle charging stations,” said Jesus Ferro, director of marketing at SemaConnect. “With electric vehicle use on the rise in Colorado, these EV charging stations will be a great addition to The Confluence as it offers its residents another luxury amenity.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations used by The Confluence are designed specifically for shared use at Class A properties. Among the features this series offers are wireless technology, interactive LED lights, backlit LCD screen, smart card authorization, and ENERGY STAR® certification. The three stations are open to Confluence residents and can be found in the underground resident garage.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



