Band of Brothers Supports Healthy Lifestyles in Honolulu with SemaConnect EV Charging Stations

Army Veterans Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Anytime Fitness Kaka’ako

HONOLULU, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Band of Brothers Investment Group, owners of Anytime Fitness Kaka’ako and the Healthy Blends and Eats food truck, have now added another clean living service at 747 Queen Street. Now, Anytime Fitness members can charge at one of two SemaConnect charging stations while attending a fitness class or picking up a healthy lunch.

The new SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations at Anytime Fitness are known for their slim design, interactive LED lights, and easy-to-use interface. Designed for the outdoors, the smart charging stations are compatible with all plug-in electric cars in Hawaii, including Tesla, the Nissan Leaf, and the Chevy Bolt. With the SemaConnect Network, drivers can start a charge via mobile app or automated phone system – reducing touch surfaces and helping them stay safe during COVID-19.

“Band of Brothers is passionate about serving our community,” said Julian Simmons, CFO at Band of Brothers Investment Group. “After leaving the Army, we wanted to continue to give back. When people are looking for ways to keep healthy and do good, we’re excited to add another service. From fitness to clean eating to reducing emissions, we look forward to helping Honolulu residents live better.”

Simmons continued, “Especially during COVID-19 when many Hawaii residents are working from home, we know healthy living is essential to both mind and body. We invite our customers, both new and old, to recharge your body and your EV during an outdoor fitness class at Anytime Fitness Kaka’ako.”

Band of Brothers installed the SemaConnect charging stations on Queen Street as part of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Incentive Program from Hawai’i Energy and Ulupono Initiative. This program supports Hawaii’s energy efficiency and clean transportation goals, making it easier for Hawaii residents to switch to zero-emissions electric cars.

“Julian and the Band of Brothers team have worked hard to help the Kaka’ako community stay healthy,” said Eric Smith, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Electric vehicles are essential to limiting the impacts of climate change, protecting Hawaii’s beautiful ecosystems, and promoting clean energy in the Hawaiian islands. Band of Brothers sets a strong example for other lifestyle-focused businesses in Honolulu.”

The new SemaConnect charging stations at 747 Queen St. are now open and ready to charge visitors for $2.50 per hour at both Anytime Fitness Kaka’ako and the Healthy Blends and Eats food truck. One station is reserved for Anytime Fitness members, while the other is open to all EV drivers. Drivers can start a charge using the SemaConnect app, online portal, SemaConnect Pass, Pay with PlugShare, or by dialing 1-800-663-5633. Live station status, pricing, and directions are available on the SemaConnect and PlugShare mobile applications.

About Band of Brothers:

Band of Brothers Investment Group is a company that invests in a range of businesses that are related to health fitness and wellness, multi-unit real estate and other small businesses. We are committed to putting our military training and leadership skills into developing businesses across the United States with a strong economy and startup cost of $500k to $2M. Visit https://www.facebook.com/bobinvestmentgroup/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.