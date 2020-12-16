The Pearl at Marina Shores Promotes Luxury Living with New SemaConnect EV Charging Stations

The new SemaConnect EV charging stations are now open and ready to charge residents of The Pearl at Marina Shores.

Virginia Beach’s Newest Waterfront Community Adds Another High-Tech Amenity for Residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA., USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Management Corporation’s newest Virginia Beach apartment community, The Pearl at Marina Shores, has added another luxury amenity for residents: SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations. Mounted on two dual pedestals with cable management systems, four new SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations have been installed in the community parking lot for residents.

First opened earlier this year, The Pearl at Marina Shores is a new apartment community located at the Lynnhaven Inlet and Marina Shores Marina. With coastal architecture, proximity to the Chesapeake Bay, nearby award-winning restaurants, private patios with waterfront views, a full-service fitness studio, and now SemaConnect charging stations, The Pearl is the perfect new home for apartment residents looking for refined style in Virginia Beach.

“Our team knew from the start that we wanted to add electric car charging stations at The Pearl at Marina Shores,” said Jenny Humphries, property manager at The Pearl. “We just installed our new SemaConnect stations, and we’ve already heard from residents who were waiting for a reliable place to charge their plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. We can’t wait to welcome more EV drivers to The Pearl at Marina Shores.”

“Signature Management outdid themselves with their beautiful new waterfront community, The Pearl at Marina Shores,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “EV drivers want to charge at home, and they’re looking for apartments with this essential amenity. The Pearl at Marina Shores is setting a new standard for communities in Virginia Beach. We’re honored to support EV charging and luxury living at The Pearl at Marina Shores.”

The new SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations at The Pearl at Marina Shores are compatible with all EVs and are designed for Virginia’s ever-changing weather. Interactive LED lights show station status at a glance, and the cable management system helps keep the stations clean and organized. Smart technology on the SemaConnect Network allows property management to manage access, customize pricing, and view sustainability and usage reports. EV drivers can join private stations, manage payments, find nearby stations, and view charging status on the SemaConnect mobile app. The new SemaConnect stations are currently open and ready to charge residents of The Pearl at Marina Shores.

About The Pearl at Marina Shores:

History meets modern luxury in Virginia Beach’s newest premiere waterfront apartment community. Savor a one-of-a-kind residential experience at The Pearl at Marina Shores — the most luxurious apartments in Virginia Beach nestled along the iconic Lynnhaven River. Beautifully designed with open, light-filled floor plans wrapped in coastal architectural style, The Pearl pays homage to a historic location with a lifestyle that far exceeds the desires of today’s residents. Brand-new one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes boast prestigious craftsmanship, and our exclusive amenities provide everything for extraordinary living. Walk, bike, kayak, fish, boat and live the life locals love at The Pearl at Marina Shores. For more information, visit https://lifeatpearl.com/.

About Signature Management Corporation:

Signature Management is Hampton Roads’ premier property management company specializing in management, investment and development services. The Signature name stands for quality operations, professional management and staff, and an unmatched standard in resident services. Their award-winning properties and employees are regularly recognized by local and state apartment associations for outstanding service, exceptional quality and professionalism. For more information, visit https://www.signaturemanagementcorp.com/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network platform. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful charging station deployments at Class A properties since its founding in 2008, for companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.semaconnect.com.