City of Sunnyside Supports Local Businesses with New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

EV drivers can charge for $1.25 per hour at the four new SemaConnect charging stations located near the main entrance of Central Park.

New SemaConnect EV charging stations will promote tourism on I-82 in Central Washington

SemaConnect charging stations are a great way for a city to become a travel destination. Sunnyside is setting a strong example for other cities that want to promote tourism and boost local business.” — Eric Smith, sales manager at SemaConnect

SUNNYSIDE, WASH., USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Sunnyside has installed four new SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations in Central Washington. Thanks to funding from Pacific Power and the Port of Sunnyside, the new charging stations will support local business and provide a necessary charging amenity along the I-82/YVH corridor. The four stations are mounted on two dual pedestals on South 5th Street near the Central Park main entrance.

The new SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations are designed for the outdoors with a slim, rugged build, interactive LED lights, and network connectivity. With the SemaConnect Network, drivers can find live station status, get directions, and pay for power. City officials can set pricing and view reports on usage and sustainability. Sunnyside will receive three years of SemaConnect’s Full Service Package, which includes full replacement warranty, full Network services, over-the-air updates, and 24/7/365 customer service.

“Electric vehicles are growing in Washington, and they’re coming to Sunnyside,” said Shane Fisher, Public Works Director at the City of Sunnyside. “Local business owners contacted the city about adding new downtown amenities for tourists, and we leapt at the chance to support local Sunnyside businesses like nearby Varietal Brewing and Co Dinn Winery. We invite travelers on I-82 to plug in at our new SemaConnect charging stations and explore everything that Sunnyside has to offer.”

“The City of Sunnyside is perfectly situated on I-82 to support EV drivers traveling in Washington,” said Eric Smith, Sales Manager at SemaConnect. “SemaConnect charging stations are a great way for a city to become a travel destination. We’re excited to help more drivers discover the best of Sunnyside! Sunnyside is setting a strong example for other cities that want to promote tourism, boost local business, and reduce emissions.”

EV drivers can charge for $1.25 per hour using the SemaConnect app, SemaConnect Pass, online portal at network.semaconnect.com, Pay with PlugShare, or by dialing 1-800-663-5633. Live station status and directions can be found on SemaConnect, Google Maps, and PlugShare.

About Sunnyside:

Surrounded by wine and farm country and warmed by 300 days of sunshine each year, Sunnyside is a culturally diverse community of more than 17,000 residents that is situated in the heart of the Yakima Valley. With thriving wine regions just ten minutes in either direction, Sunnyside is the perfect place to stay when you are visiting Eastern Washington. For more information, visit www.cometothesun.com.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network platform. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful charging station deployments at Class A properties since its founding in 2008, for companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.semaconnect.com.