Safety, Prevention, and Self Defense. Complacency may KILL You!

Crime and violence will never go away. We must practice daily habits and behaviors of safety and awareness. Have the knowledge of self defense. How to fight back. Knowing where and how to strike”
— Rob Fletcher

Your best self-defense is prevention! Be aware!

1. Get OUT of the cell phones and headphones.

2. Avoid dark, not well lit, unpopulated places.

3. AVOID Walking close to buildings, alleys, and walkways.

4. Walk with a strong posture. Head up, shoulders back.

5. Pay attention to your surroundings. Be AWARE!!

6. If approached by a stranger asking for a light, directions, money, or anything else. Keep a good distance. Avoid allowing them to get to close. Continue with your stride.

7. If sense you may be attacked. Immediately put hands up and out front. Aggressively, assertively and confidently tell them to get back while you keep furthering your distance.

8. Be armed with a weapon of choice. Know how to use it. Practice. Enhance your skills to use confidently and effectively. Have it with you and ready to go. Especially in isolated or questionable areas or situations. ie steel baton, forked baton, pepper spray etc

9. If attacked avoid the RED Mindset Zone (paralyzed by FEAR) Take action (GREEN Mindset ZONE) - Run, scream, yell. Violently Fight BACK and attack. Use weapons at your disposal. Strike to inflict maximum damage to escape the threat.

10. BE PREPARED! Gain knowledge of safety and self-defense.

About Rob Fletcher
Rob is a Black Belt, self-defense, fitness, and combative tactics expert. Creator of sdi7 Safety & Self Defense Program and the sdi7 HIIT Workouts (Self Defense in 7 minutes High-Intensity Interval Training) For more information visit sdi7HIIT.com Instagram: @sdi7HIIT Email: sdi7HIIT@gmail.com

Very effective self defense strikes and the vulnerable target areas all should know

Rob has over 30 years in the martial arts and fitness industry. Certified through several leading fitness organizations: Master of Fitness through the ISA(International Sports Sciences Association), IFPA(International Fitness Professionals Association), MMA strength and Conditioning Coach through IHP(Institute of Human Performance) Creator of the sdi7 Safety. Prevention. Awareness. Self Defense Program and the sdi7HIIT Workouts. He is a Black Belt, Self Defense & Fitness expert. A former North American Kickboxing Champion and member of the World Champion US Kickboxing Team. Inducted into the Black Belt Masters Hall of Fame. Recognized for OutstandingMartial Arts Achievement, and Listed in The Who’s Who of Martial Arts. Honored with the Joe LewisPKAEternal Warrior Award. Author of America’s Next Great Trainer Transform Your Life.

