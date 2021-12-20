Safety and Self Defense Seminar Series. NEW Self Defense in 7 Minutes Workout. Learn Self Defense and Get Fit!

For seminars, media request, tv, radio, podcast and blog contributions email: sdi7hiit@gmail.com

Crime, violence, active shooters, abduction, rape is a reality. Prevention is your best self-defense. Know what to do! Self Defense in 7 minutes!

Crime, violence, active shooters, abduction, rape is a reality. Not to instill a paranoid fear, rather a healthy awareness. The best self-defense is prevention. Be aware! Be prepared! Know what to do!” — Rob Fletcher

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upon recent news of the shopping cart killer who lured his victims through online dating sites, the dangers of dating apps are only one example. During this time of year, many find themselves feeling depressed, lonely, and vulnerable. Here is some valuable advice and tips to raise awareness. Learn what to do if ever faced with a violent threat or attack and how to survive it.Seminar Topic Overview.* Top tips to prevent a potentially dangerous situation.* Patterns and behaviors. Warning signs.* Know what to do if attacked.* Simple and extremely effective strikes.* Mental and Emotional preparedness* The most vulnerable target areas. Self Defense against the most common attacks.* Self-protection devices and improvised weapons. How to use them.The last thing you want to happen is to be paralyzed by fear. Not knowing what to do, or what action to take to escape a potentially dangerous situation.Panic buttons and safety apps are excellent, however not enough. This is certainly a positive step in the right direction but only part of the solution.Men and women need to be prepared should the worst happen. The average national response time for first responders is about 17 minutes. Knowing this you must understand that you are the first responder.All should know simple and extremely effective strikes to the most vulnerable target areas. Carry pepper gel, sound alarm key ring, install a GPS tracking app on your phone. Become aware of improvised weapons from everyday household items (ie: a chair, table, a lamp, etc.)Self-DEFENSE Tips. First Responder!* Run if possible. Find people. A public area.* Use pepper spray or pepper gel. Causes involuntary eye closure. Difficulty breathing. Panic and anxiety. Aim for the facial area - eyes, nose, mouth.* Be immediately aware of accessible improvised weapons to throw, block, and strike with ie key batons, rock, glass, bottles, backpack, purse, pen, etc* Most vulnerable body parts - eyes, nose, groin.* Most effective strikes - thumbs to the eyes, fingers to the eyes, Palm (to the nose) elbows to the (nose, chin, jaw, ribs, solar plexus). Hammerfist (nose, groin), Heel Stomp to the (top of the foot), Kicks and Knees to the (groin, face, nose)The Self Defense in 7 Minute Workout Learn and reinforce simple, extremely effective strikes and self-defense skills while physically conditioning the body.For more information and your FREE sdi7 Workout email Rob Fletcher sdi7hiit@gmail.com

Self Defense in 7 Minutes. Simple, extremely effective strikes to the most vulnerable target areas.