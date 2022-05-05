FREE Dr. Robert Silverman Seminar Gut Health, Fit Test, Food Sensitivity and Inflammation

Dr. Robert Silverman and the Fit Test changed my life”
— Mike Maltese Competitive Bodybuilder
CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FREE Seminar Gut Health, Food Sensitivity, Inflammation. The Gut to Brain Connection .

Agenda: Seminar, Fit Test (Food Sensitivity Testing), Panel Discussion (Q & A), Meet & Greet, Book signing.
Dr. Robert Silverman, Amazon best selling author of Inside Out Health and International Speaker.

Saturday, May 14th, 11:00am - 1:00pm
TG Chula Vista 320 3rd Ave Chula Vista, CA
FREE Sponsored by TG The GYM Chula Vista

About Dr. Robert Silverman
Dr. Robert G. Silverman is a chiropractic doctor, clinical nutritionist, international speaker and author of, “Inside-Out Health: A Revolutionary Approach to Your Body,” The ACA Sports Council named Dr. Silverman “Sports Chiropractor of the Year” in 2015, appointed medical advisor for TG wellbeing. His extensive list of educational accomplishments includes six different degrees in clinical nutrition. Dr. Silverman also maintains a busy private practice as founder of Westchester Integrative Health Center, which specializes in the treatment of joint pain using functional nutrition along with cutting-edge, science-based, nonsurgical approaches. Dr. Robert Silverman has appeared on FOX News Channel, FOX, NBC, CBS, CW affiliates as well as The Wall Street Journal and NewsMax, to name a few.

For media, special appearances or interviews with Dr. Robert Silverman contact Rob Fletcher 845-406-5069
Instagram: @angttv

Rob Fletcher
TG The Gym Chula Vista
+1 845-406-5069
email us here
ANGT, LLC
617 Woodmont Lane
Sloatsburg, New York, 10974
United States
8454065069
A respected leader in the world of health, fitness, martial arts, and motivation. As a coach, speaker, promoter, and producer. Founder of ANGT, America’s Next Great Trainer. Author of America’s Next Great Trainer, Transform Your Life. Featured in national publications, radio, and tv programs including NBC Dateline, Good Morning America, Good Day New York. Nationally recognized for his contributions to martial arts and fitness. Listed in the Who’s of Martial Arts. Inducted into the Masters Black Belt Hall of Fame and Recipient of the Joe Lewis PKA (Professional Kickboxing Association) Eternal Warrior Award. Rob has joined forces with the TG (The Gym) and TG Wellbeing. TG has 8 locations on the west coast, now TG Mesa, AZ. with a nationwide growth strategy. Within our TG facilities will be a TG Wellbeing clinic connecting members and clients with trainers and physicians. Blood work assessments will be done twice a year. Identifying needs and deficiencies. While analyzing lifestyle, activities, member goals, and objectives. Treatments, services, and therapies ie TRT, HRT, hormone balancing, food sensitivities, hydration, digestive disorders, recovery and rejuvenation, amino and peptide therapy, injectables, thyroid management. Also, addressing depression, anxiety, stress – PTSD and mental health. Increase libido and sexual performance. Together a treatment plan and workout program will be customized for the member. TG Wellbeing Radio Show will be covering many of these topics with expert interviews. Rob Fletcher Founder/President ANGT, LLC America's Next Great Trainer Business Development/Marketing TG The Gym Website: www.thegymmesa.com, www.thegymculavista.com Instagram: @americasnextgreattrainer @tgwellbeing Instagram: @thegymmesa @thegymchula

