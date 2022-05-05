FREE Dr. Robert Silverman Seminar Gut Health, Fit Test, Food Sensitivity and Inflammation

About

A respected leader in the world of health, fitness, martial arts, and motivation. As a coach, speaker, promoter, and producer. Founder of ANGT, America’s Next Great Trainer. Author of America’s Next Great Trainer, Transform Your Life. Featured in national publications, radio, and tv programs including NBC Dateline, Good Morning America, Good Day New York. Nationally recognized for his contributions to martial arts and fitness. Listed in the Who’s of Martial Arts. Inducted into the Masters Black Belt Hall of Fame and Recipient of the Joe Lewis PKA (Professional Kickboxing Association) Eternal Warrior Award. Rob has joined forces with the TG (The Gym) and TG Wellbeing. TG has 8 locations on the west coast, now TG Mesa, AZ. with a nationwide growth strategy. Within our TG facilities will be a TG Wellbeing clinic connecting members and clients with trainers and physicians. Blood work assessments will be done twice a year. Identifying needs and deficiencies. While analyzing lifestyle, activities, member goals, and objectives. Treatments, services, and therapies ie TRT, HRT, hormone balancing, food sensitivities, hydration, digestive disorders, recovery and rejuvenation, amino and peptide therapy, injectables, thyroid management. Also, addressing depression, anxiety, stress – PTSD and mental health. Increase libido and sexual performance. Together a treatment plan and workout program will be customized for the member. TG Wellbeing Radio Show will be covering many of these topics with expert interviews. Rob Fletcher Founder/President ANGT, LLC America's Next Great Trainer Business Development/Marketing TG The Gym Website: www.thegymmesa.com, www.thegymculavista.com Instagram: @americasnextgreattrainer @tgwellbeing Instagram: @thegymmesa @thegymchula

Rob Fletcher