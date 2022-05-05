FREE Dr. Robert Silverman Seminar Gut Health, Fit Test, Food Sensitivity and Inflammation
Dr. Robert Silverman and the Fit Test changed my life”CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FREE Seminar Gut Health, Food Sensitivity, Inflammation. The Gut to Brain Connection .
— Mike Maltese Competitive Bodybuilder
Agenda: Seminar, Fit Test (Food Sensitivity Testing), Panel Discussion (Q & A), Meet & Greet, Book signing.
Dr. Robert Silverman, Amazon best selling author of Inside Out Health and International Speaker.
Saturday, May 14th, 11:00am - 1:00pm
TG Chula Vista 320 3rd Ave Chula Vista, CA
FREE Sponsored by TG The GYM Chula Vista
About Dr. Robert Silverman
Dr. Robert G. Silverman is a chiropractic doctor, clinical nutritionist, international speaker and author of, “Inside-Out Health: A Revolutionary Approach to Your Body,” The ACA Sports Council named Dr. Silverman “Sports Chiropractor of the Year” in 2015, appointed medical advisor for TG wellbeing. His extensive list of educational accomplishments includes six different degrees in clinical nutrition. Dr. Silverman also maintains a busy private practice as founder of Westchester Integrative Health Center, which specializes in the treatment of joint pain using functional nutrition along with cutting-edge, science-based, nonsurgical approaches. Dr. Robert Silverman has appeared on FOX News Channel, FOX, NBC, CBS, CW affiliates as well as The Wall Street Journal and NewsMax, to name a few.
For media, special appearances or interviews with Dr. Robert Silverman contact Rob Fletcher 845-406-5069
Instagram: @angttv
Rob Fletcher
TG The Gym Chula Vista
+1 845-406-5069
