Dr. Robert Goldman launches new book UNSTOPPABLE on Human Potential and Success

About

Rob is the Business Development Director for Top Doctor Magazine, Host of the Muscle & Fitness+ Talk Show, and The Rob Fletcher Podcast. A respected leader in the world of health, fitness, martial arts, and motivation - a business leader, consultant, host, coach, speaker, promoter, and producer. Founder of ANGT, America’s Next Great Trainer. Author of America’s Next Great Trainer, Transform Your Life. Featured in national publications, radio, and tv programs including NBC Dateline, Good Morning America, and Good Day New York. Nationally recognized for his contributions to martial arts and fitness. Listed in the Who’s of Martial Arts. Inducted into the Masters Black Belt Hall of Fame and Recipient of the Joe Lewis PKA (Professional Kickboxing Association) Eternal Warrior Award.

Rob Fletcher