Dr. Robert Goldman launches new book UNSTOPPABLE on Human Potential and Success
Dr. Robert Goldman’s new book, UNSTOPPABLE, captures the mindset, discipline, and lifelong mission of a true pioneer in health, fitness, anti-aging, longevity, and human performance. The book reflects his decades of leadership, innovation, and unwavering
Surrounded by decades of trophies, achievements, and international honors, Dr. Robert Goldman reflects a legacy built not on awards alone, but on transforming lives through advancements in preventative medicine, fitness education, anti-aging science, and
Dr. Robert Goldman shares the extraordinary journey behind UNSTOPPABLE, revealing the mindset, discipline, and vision that shaped a global legacy.
A globally recognized pioneer in fitness, sports performance, anti-aging medicine, and human longevity shares the extraordinary journey behind one of the most accomplished careers of our time
Dr. Robert M. Goldman, internationally respected entrepreneur, physician, martial artist, inventor, philanthropist, and co-founder of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), officially announces the release of his highly anticipated new book, UNSTOPPABLE.
Written with Dr. Neil Farber, UNSTOPPABLE chronicles the remarkable life and relentless pursuit of excellence that transformed Dr. Goldman from humble beginnings into one of the most influential figures in health, fitness, sports medicine, and longevity worldwide.
Over the course of decades, Dr. Goldman has built a legacy few could imagine, including:
• Co-Founder of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), one of the world’s leading organizations advancing longevity and preventative medicine
• Founder of the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), now recognized globally with millions of certified trainers worldwide
• Holder of 20 Guinness World Records
• Author of more than 50 books
• Recipient of four doctorate degrees
• Inventor and holder of numerous medical and performance-related patents
• Internationally recognized martial arts grandmaster
• Producer, actor, fine artist, entrepreneur, and humanitarian
Yet beyond the accolades, UNSTOPPABLE reveals something even more compelling: the mindset, discipline, resilience, and vision behind the man.
The book offers readers an intimate and inspiring look into the personal philosophies that shaped Dr. Goldman’s lifelong mission to improve human performance, expand healthspan, and help others reach levels of achievement they once believed impossible.
“UNSTOPPABLE is not simply a memoir,” said Dr. Neil Farber. “It is a blueprint for overcoming adversity, embracing reinvention, and understanding what becomes possible when purpose and relentless commitment come together.”
Throughout his career, Dr. Goldman has been recognized as a transformational force in multiple industries. His work has influenced generations of physicians, athletes, trainers, entrepreneurs, and innovators while helping drive the global conversation surrounding preventative medicine, peak performance, and longevity science.
The release of UNSTOPPABLE arrives at a pivotal time as the longevity and wellness industries continue experiencing explosive worldwide growth. Dr. Goldman remains at the forefront of that movement, championing innovations designed to help people not only live longer, but live stronger, healthier, and more fulfilled lives.
Early praise for the book has come from respected leaders across business, finance, publishing, and healthcare.
“I learned a lot from this book, including that compared to Bob, I wasted too much time,” said Lloyd Blankfein, Former Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.
“Let his incredible accomplishments show you that it’s possible to stare down challenges and come out on top,” said Harvey Mackay, #1 New York Times bestselling author.
“Bob Goldman is the most vital human being I’ve ever been in a room with,” said Ramadan Amen, former COO of BlackRock Corporate Communications Group.
The release of UNSTOPPABLE further solidifies Dr. Goldman’s reputation as one of the most dynamic and influential voices in human performance and longevity.
The book is expected to resonate with entrepreneurs, business leaders, athletes, healthcare professionals, students, and anyone seeking inspiration to break through limitations and pursue a greater vision for their life.
UNSTOPPABLE is now available.
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The Life of Dr. Robert Goldman
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