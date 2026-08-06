GBHCW Proposed Rules Available for Public Comment

The GBHCW has proposed rules that are now available for public comment. Please review the proposed rules and procedure for submitting a comment below:

Chapter 195-8 Georgia Optometrist Education Loan Repayment Program (PDF, 134.11 KB)

Chapter 195-9 Medical Student Capitation Program (PDF, 71.42 KB)

Chapter 195-12 Physician for Rural Areas Assistance Program (PDF, 244.66 KB)

Chapter 195-14 Dental Loan Repayment Program (PDF, 244.66 KB)

Chapter 195-15 Physician Assistants (PA) Loan Repayment Program (PDF, 244.66 KB)

Chapter 195-16 Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) Loan Repayment Program (PDF, 244.66 KB)

Chapter 195-25 Georgia Physician Education Loan Repayment Program (PDF, 244.66 KB)

Chapter 195-26 Georgia Dentist Education Loan Repayment Program (PDF, 244.66 KB)

Chapter 195-27 Georgia Behavioral Health Provider Loan Repayment Program (PDF, 244.66 KB)

Intent to Amend/Adopt Rules

Rules and Regulations of the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce are being amended/adopted. The information is posted at www.healthcareworkforce.georgia.gov or may be reviewed during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, (except for official State holidays), at the office of the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, NE, East Tower, 11th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30334. Copies may also be requested by contacting the

Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce at [email protected].

Public Hearing

To provide the public with an opportunity to comment upon and provide input into these proposed

rule amendments, a public hearing will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. virtually

via TEAMS.

Interested persons may submit written comments regarding the proposed rules. Written comments

will be accepted through September 2, 2026. To ensure comments are properly considered and

included in the appropriate rulemaking record, commenters must identify the specific proposed rule

to which their comments apply.



Following consideration of all public comments received during the comment period, the Board may

vote on whether or not to adopt any or all of the proposed rules. The Board voted to adopt this

Notice of Intent on July 23, 2026 and intends to vote to adopt the attached rules at the September 8,

2026 meeting following any public comment.