Announcing FY26 Exploratory GME Grant Awardees!

The Georgia Board for Health Care Workforce (GBHCW) is proud to announce this year's Exploratory Graduate Medical Education (GME) Grant awardees! Each year, GBHCW awards grants of up to $75,000 to support feasibility studies for organizations developing or expanding GME programs in Georgia, helping to grow residency and fellowship opportunities and strengthen the state's physician workforce pipeline.

This year, we're proud to award funding to:

- South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC Health)

- Crisp Regional Health Services

- Hamilton Medical Center

- Wellstar Health System(awarded two grants, supporting two different specialties)

These grants support the growth and development of GME programs, enhance physician training, and ultimately improve access to care for communities throughout Georgia.

Congratulations to this year's recipients, we're excited to see the meaningful impact they will make.