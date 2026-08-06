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PASCAL: Academic libraries are helping campuses navigate AI

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape higher education, South Carolina's academic libraries are helping lead the conversation. Learn how librarians across the state are supporting faculty and students with AI literacy, ethical guidance, and practical tools to navigate this rapidly evolving technology. 

Read the full article here: South Carolina's Academic Libraries Are Helping Campuses Navigate AI

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PASCAL: Academic libraries are helping campuses navigate AI

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