Statewide partners convene to advance educator preparation and leadership

CHE's annual Centers of Excellence Symposium took on a new format this year, expanding beyond a standalone event and integrating as a portion of the 2026 Teaching, Leading, and Learning Exchange to create a broader platform for higher education institutions, PK–12 educators, pre-service teachers, and state agencies to connect and share innovative practices.

Hosted on Clemson University’s campus, The Exchange brought together approximately 120 participants in person and virtually for a two-day professional learning opportunity June 11-12 focused on improving teaching, leading, and learning across South Carolina.

The Exchange featured three connected events: experiential learning sessions hosted by the School District of Pickens County, the CHE Centers of Excellence Symposium themed “Fostering Excellence in Teaching, Leading, and Learning,” and the Educational Leadership Summer Summit hosted by Clemson University’s Center of Excellence for LEADERS.

CHE President and Executive Director Dr. Jeffrey Perez recognized the impact of the Centers’ work in addressing educator preparation needs across different regions of the state during his session-opening remarks. Dr. Kristin Gehsmann, Dean of Clemson University’s College of Education, highlighted the importance of bringing together PK–12 and higher education communities to support educators and student success. Dr. Paula Alexander, Executive Director of Elementary Education for the School District of Pickens County, shared the district’s work on embedding experiential learning into instructional practices to enhance students’ hands-on learning experiences.

During the Centers of Excellence Symposium, Center directors also shared evidence-based innovative practices in educator preparation, teacher recruitment and retention, leadership development, and school partnerships designed to address South Carolina’s educator workforce needs.

Dr. Angela Peters, Director of Academic Affairs and Licensing at CHE, led a discussion on opportunities to expand the Centers’ impact across institutions and strengthen teacher education statewide. Dr. Lishu Yin, Senior Manager of Educator Quality, Retention, and Recruitment at CHE, shared key lessons learned through Center implementation: strong partnerships make a difference, connecting coursework to practice strengthens educator preparation, and data helps identify what works and how programs continue to improve. Dr. Hans Klar, Director of Clemson University’s Center of Excellence for LEADERS, further emphasized the important role of partnerships and collaboration in creating sustainable impact.

Throughout the event, participants shared successes, lessons learned, and strategies for expanding impact. The event demonstrated the value of leveraging collective expertise and building a statewide network committed to strengthening teaching, leading, and learning.

Contributed by CHE Senior Manager of Educator Quality, Retention, and Recruitment Dr. Lishu Yin.