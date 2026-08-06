Update: IowaWORKS to Assist Postville Workers Again on August 5

Update: IowaWORKS staff will again be available at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Postville today, Wednesday, August 5, to assist workers impacted by the Agri Star fire. Staff will be on-site from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Workers can also find support by connecting with the IowaWORKS Decorah center or by contacting unemployment customer service using the options below.

Previously, the IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center was present in Postville from July 29-August 4, to serve workers impacted by the Agri Star plant fire.

Hours

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location

Big Four Fairgrounds

327 N Maple St

Postville, IA 52162

Features

Providing unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support. Staff will be present with Wi-Fi internet available.

Additional Support Options

Impacted workers can also receive assistance through one of the following support options, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.:

More Information

For more information and questions, please contact Marla via email ([email protected]) or phone (563) 382-0457.