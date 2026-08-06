Update: IowaWORKS to Assist Postville Workers Again on August 5
Update: IowaWORKS staff will again be available at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Postville today, Wednesday, August 5, to assist workers impacted by the Agri Star fire. Staff will be on-site from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Previously, the IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center was present in Postville from July 29-August 4, to serve workers impacted by the Agri Star plant fire.
Hours
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location
Big Four Fairgrounds
327 N Maple St
Postville, IA 52162
Features
Providing unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support. Staff will be present with Wi-Fi internet available.
Additional Support Options
Impacted workers can also receive assistance through one of the following support options, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.:
More Information
For more information and questions, please contact Marla via email ([email protected]) or phone (563) 382-0457.
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