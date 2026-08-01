Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,405 in the last 365 days.

Update: IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center to Continue Assisting Postville Workers on August 3-4

The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will continue to remain in Postville, IA, to serve workers impacted by the Agri Star plant fire. The Mobile Workforce Center will be available in the same location on Monday, August 3, and Tuesday, August 4, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM each day.

IowaWORKS staff will accompany the mobile unit, which provides unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support, and features Wi-Fi internet. Since July 29, the Mobile Workforce Center has been stationed in Postville to support any impacted worker in need of assistance in the immediate period after the plant fire.

Additional Dates 

Monday, August 3, 2026
Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Hours

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location

Big Four Fairgrounds
327 N Maple St
Postville, IA 52162

Features

Providing unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support. Staff will be present with Wi-Fi internet available.

Additional Support Options

Impacted workers can also receive assistance through one of the following support options, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.:

More Information

For more information and questions, please contact Marla via email ([email protected]) or phone (563) 382-0457. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Update: IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center to Continue Assisting Postville Workers on August 3-4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.