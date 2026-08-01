Update: IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center to Continue Assisting Postville Workers on August 3-4
The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will continue to remain in Postville, IA, to serve workers impacted by the Agri Star plant fire. The Mobile Workforce Center will be available in the same location on Monday, August 3, and Tuesday, August 4, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM each day.
IowaWORKS staff will accompany the mobile unit, which provides unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support, and features Wi-Fi internet. Since July 29, the Mobile Workforce Center has been stationed in Postville to support any impacted worker in need of assistance in the immediate period after the plant fire.
Additional Dates
Monday, August 3, 2026
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Hours
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location
Big Four Fairgrounds
327 N Maple St
Postville, IA 52162
Features
Providing unemployment and layoff assistance, along with other support. Staff will be present with Wi-Fi internet available.
Additional Support Options
Impacted workers can also receive assistance through one of the following support options, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.:
More Information
For more information and questions, please contact Marla via email ([email protected]) or phone (563) 382-0457.
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