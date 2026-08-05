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Press Release: Roadway Construction Notice -- Highway D

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 5, 2026

JEFFERSON, Wis. – The Jefferson County Highway Department will begin resurfacing County Trunk Highway (CTH) D, from US Highway (USH) 18 to CTH B, starting on August 19, 2026. This project involves pulverizing deteriorated asphalt, installing culverts, grading, compacting, and paving. Work is expected to continue through late October, weather-permitting.

Highway D Roadway Construction

CTH D will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. We encourage motorists to use posted alternate routes during construction. Local access will be maintained for residents, businesses, mail delivery, garbage collection, and emergency services. Drivers may experience minor delays while traveling through the work zone.

For safety, please drive with caution in and around work zones, and keep children away from construction areas.

If you have questions, please contact the Jefferson County Highway Department at (920) 674-7265. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to improve our local infrastructure.

For more about Jefferson County highway construction projects:
https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/highway/highway_construction_projects.php

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Press Release: Roadway Construction Notice -- Highway D

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