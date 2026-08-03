Press Release: Jefferson County Emergency Management Reminds Agricultural Producers of Available Disaster Assistance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2026

JEFFERSON, Wis. – Jefferson County Emergency Management was just informed by Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) that federal and state disaster assistance remains available to local agricultural producers impacted by recent severe weather events.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced disaster assistance opportunities earlier this year for Wisconsin agricultural producers. Farmers who experienced losses are encouraged to contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) office for assistance in reporting losses and determining eligibility for available USDA programs.

In addition to financial assistance, support is available for farmers experiencing stress or emotional challenges. Agriculture can be demanding, particularly following disasters, and confidential help is available 24 hours a day through the Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Helpline at 888-901-2558. Producers may also contact the Wisconsin Farm Center through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) for additional support and resources.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also offers disaster assistance for eligible homeowners and businesses.

SBA Home Disaster Loans

Farmers' primary residences located in the following designated primary counties may be eligible for SBA Home Disaster Loans: Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

How to Apply for SBA Disaster Assistance

Eligible applicants can apply online through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan Assistance portal at https://lending.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call the SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (TTY: 711) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for assistance with the application process. SBA representatives can answer questions, explain loan eligibility, and help applicants complete their applications. The application deadline for SBA Home Disaster Loans is August 31, 2026.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)

While farm businesses are generally not eligible for SBA disaster assistance for agricultural operations, farms may qualify for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for eligible non-farm business activities, such as farm stands, retail operations, seed sales, machinery repair, or similar enterprises.

The deadline to apply for an EIDL is March 30, 2027, providing additional time for small businesses, rural businesses, and eligible agricultural enterprises to assess and document economic impacts from the disaster.

Jefferson County Emergency Management encourages agricultural producers who sustained damage or economic losses to explore these available resources and seek assistance as soon as possible.

For more information about USDA disaster assistance programs, contact your local USDA Farm Service Agency office. Information about SBA disaster assistance is available through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

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