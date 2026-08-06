Beyond Key Among Select Microsoft Partners Recognized for Microsoft Fabric Expertise

Top Microsoft Fabric Consulting Partner

Beyond Key is recognized for Microsoft Fabric expertise, helping enterprises build trusted, AI-ready data platforms that deliver real business value.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations continue to modernize their data ecosystems and prepare for AI-driven operations, Microsoft Fabric is becoming an increasingly important part of the enterprise technology landscape. By bringing together data engineering, data integration, data science, real-time analytics and business intelligence into a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Microsoft Fabric enables organizations to simplify data management while accelerating insight-driven decision-making.Successful adoption, however, depends not only on the platform itself but also on the expertise of the implementation partner.Beyond Key, a global IT consulting and digital transformation company, is among approximately 160 Microsoft partners worldwide recognized for Microsoft Fabric expertise. The distinction reflects Microsoft's evaluation of partners' technical capabilities, customer success and ability to deliver Microsoft Fabric solutions that align with enterprise requirements.With thousands of organizations in Microsoft's global partner ecosystem, only a relatively small number have earned this level of recognition for Microsoft Fabric. For businesses planning to modernize their data infrastructure or establish AI-ready data platforms, working with a recognized implementation partner can help reduce deployment complexity and accelerate time to value."Organizations are under increasing pressure to make better use of their data while preparing for the next generation of AI-powered business applications," said Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Key. "Microsoft Fabric provides a unified foundation for that transformation. Our role is to help clients adopt the platform in a way that aligns with their business objectives, governance requirements and long-term growth plans."Beyond Key helps organizations design and implement Microsoft Fabric solutions across the entire data lifecycle. Its services include data engineering, data integration, lakehouse architecture, analytics modernization, governance, Power BI transformation and AI-ready data platform development. The company's teams work closely with business and technology stakeholders to build scalable solutions that improve data accessibility, strengthen governance and enable more confident decision-making.The Microsoft Fabric recognition complements Beyond Key's broader Microsoft capabilities and reflects its continued investment in data, analytics and artificial intelligence. As enterprises continue to consolidate fragmented data environments and adopt AI at scale, the demand for experienced Microsoft Fabric specialists is expected to grow.Beyond Key supports organizations across manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, retail, nonprofit and professional services, helping them modernize legacy data environments, improve reporting capabilities and build a foundation for advanced analytics and AI initiatives.Rather than viewing Microsoft Fabric as a standalone technology deployment, Beyond Key works with organizations to integrate it into broader digital transformation strategies, ensuring that data architecture, governance and business outcomes remain closely aligned.About Beyond KeyBeyond Key is a global IT consulting and digital transformation company with more than 350 trained and certified professionals across the United States, Australia and India. A Microsoft Solutions Partner, Beyond Key delivers services spanning artificial intelligence, data and analytics, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, cloud, cybersecurity and custom application development. Recognized among approximately 160 Microsoft partners worldwide for Microsoft Fabric expertise, the company helps organizations build modern, scalable technology solutions that accelerate innovation and data-driven decision-making.

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