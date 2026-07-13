Beyond Key Bridges the Gap Between AI Adoption and Business Impact for American Businesses

20 Years of Excellence A Structured Approach to Scaling AI

How Organizations Can Move Beyond Pilots and Become AI-Native

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The challenge that American businesses are facing today is no longer access to AI. It is the ability to transform AI investments into sustainable business outcomes.Many businesses are experimenting with AI, but few are putting AI at the heart of their operations, decision-making, and customer experiences. These organizations are becoming AI-native, using AI not as a stand-alone tool but a strategic capability that drives efficiency, innovation and growth.According to Beyond Key , a Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in digital transformation, AI and data, the missing link between AI adoption and business impact is a structured approach that aligns technology, data, governance and business objectives.To help organizations bridge this gap, Beyond Key has introduced its proprietary Framework — Right Solution Right Way™. This approach provides a practical roadmap for organizations seeking to move beyond experimentation and create measurable business value through AI.“AI is quickly becoming a defining factor in how organizations compete, innovate, and grow,” said Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Key. “Yet many businesses remain stuck in the experimentation phase because they lack a structured approach to scaling AI across the enterprise. The organizations pulling ahead today are the ones embedding AI into their operations, decision-making, and customer experiences. Our approach provides a clear path for businesses to make that transition and build lasting competitive advantage.”Why AI Adoption Isn't EnoughDespite the increasing investment in AI, organizations in every sector continue to face major challenges as they try to scale beyond their initial deployments.Common barriers are:AI initiatives that are not aligned with business objectivesLow-quality data and fragmented data environmentsConcerns about governance, security, and complianceChallenges in measuring business outcomes and ROILack of internal expertise for long term adoptionChallenges integrating AI into existing workflows and business operationsAs a result, many promising AI initiatives remain confined to individual departments instead of becoming transformative business capabilities.“Successful AI adoption is not merely about technology implementation,” says Beyond Key. This calls for a strategic roadmap that connects AI investments to tangible business outcomes, and guarantees that organizations have the appropriate data foundation, governance model, and operational readiness to scale.A systematic approach to scaling AIBeyond Key’s approach is based on the principle that AI must deliver measurable business value, and it guides organizations through every step of AI adoption.Identifying High Impact AI OpportunitiesThe process starts by helping organizations to identify AI use cases that directly enable business outcomes. Companies aren’t chasing AI for the sake of AI, they are looking for opportunities to improve efficiency, customer experience, decision making and revenue growth.Building Data ReadinessQuality, accessibility, and governance of data are the bedrock of AI success.It includes a complete assessment of maturity of data readiness and infrastructure. Planning for potential roadblocks can allow organizations to be more successful in their AI adoption, and deliver measurable results while creating solutions that are reliable and can grow with the business.Establishing Responsible AI PracticesAs AI becomes a more common staple in everyday business processes, establishing trust and accountability is becoming a must.Responsible AI is integrated into all our implementations at Beyond Key. Our solutions empower organizations to embrace the potential of AI in an ethical and responsible manner while reducing potential risks and building customer, employee and stakeholder trust through robust governance, transparency, security and compliance.Scaling AI Across the OrganizationThe approach is intended to support long-term growth, rather than isolated deployments.Beyond Key helps organizations build internal competencies, repeatable processes and scalable roadmaps to help with AI Adoption across business units and functions over the period of time.Organizations can move AI from interesting technology to measurable business advantage by focusing on strategy, data readiness, governance and execution.AI in Insurance: A Blueprint for AI at ScaleThe insurance industry is one of the best examples of how AI can move beyond experimentation and provide real business value. Insurance companies are under increasing pressure to do more with less. They need to be more efficient, process claims faster, better assess risk, fight fraud and deliver more personalized experiences that meet rising customer expectations. More and more, organizations are turning to AI to meet these challenges through intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and data-driven decision making.Beyond Key partners with insurance companies to leverage AI to automate key business functions, including claims management, underwriting support, fraud detection, customer service automation, and advanced analytics. “Insurers can transform AI from a collection of siloed projects into a scalable business capability that drives future growth and operational excellence by combining industry know-how with a clear approach to AI adoption.Organizations interested in exploring insurance-focused AI solutions can learn more through Beyond Key’s AI in Insurance offerings Building the Foundation for an AI-Native FutureAs AI adoption accelerates, the gap between organizations experimenting with AI and those successfully operationalizing it continues to widen. Businesses that establish strong data foundations, implement responsible governance practices, and align AI investments with strategic objectives are positioning themselves to adapt faster, innovate more effectively, and compete more successfully in an increasingly intelligent economy.Beyond Key is helping American businesses bridge the gap between AI adoption and business impact and create a practical path from experimentation to measurable transformation.About Beyond KeyBeyond Key is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with more than 20 years of experience helping companies across the United States accelerate digital transformation through AI, data, cloud, security, business applications, and modern workplace solutions. With over 350 Microsoft-certified professionals and deep expertise across the Microsoft technology ecosystem, Beyond Key helps businesses modernize operations, improve decision-making, and unlock new growth opportunities.The company provides organizations with a clear path to move beyond AI experimentation and build the capabilities required to become AI-native.

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