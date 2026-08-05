LIHEAP Plan Public Input and Review

By Forsyth County Government

Posted Wednesday, August 5, 2026

The Administration of Children and Families (ACF) requires that states seek public participation for the LIHEAP Plan each year.

The Division is requesting that each county post the link below to the NC Division of Social Services webpage on their county websites to allow the public to view the 2026-27 LIHEAP Block Grant Plan and submit comments.

The Plan and Public Notice can be reviewed here.

A public hearing will be held August 7, 2026, from 9 am - 10 am to discuss the plan live and to address any questions, comments, or concerns. For anyone who would like to attend, please use the webinar link below. All comments will be submitted to Jasmyne Simmons at Jasmyne.Simmons@dhhs.nc.gov no later than 5 pm on August 7, 2026. Please register for LIHEAP Block Grant FFY2026-27 on Aug 7, 2026, 9:00 AM EDT here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.