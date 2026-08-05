Men’s Health to hold Community Basketball Game

By Todd Luck

Posted Tuesday, August 4, 2026

The 4th Annual Community Basketball Game will be held at the Hanes Hosiery Community Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd, on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

It’ll feature teams from Forsyth County Health and Human Services, Winston-Salem Police and Fire departments, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, YMCA, Carver High School and a Community Team. The community is invited to come out and cheer on their favorite team.

The free event is sponsored by the Men’s Health Program at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. It will include a resource fair of health and wellness services and supports. Food will be available to purchase from the Backstreet Seafood truck, When Life Gives You Lemons and The Peanut Man.

Please call 336-703-3366 or 743-900-2211 for more information or email Men’s Health Coordinator Stanley Howard at howardsw@forsyth.cc.