Support Spokane by donating to reputable charities

Apoye a Spokane haciendo donaciones a organizaciones benéficas de confianza

As Washingtonians seek ways to help people affected by devastating wildfires in the Spokane area and other parts of the state, the Attorney General’s Office encourages people to take precautions to ensure donations go to reputable charities.

“The destruction in Spokane is heartbreaking, and generous people across our state want to help,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “It’s important to give safely to ensure your hard-earned money is helping those in need.”

The city of Spokane is accepting donations to support community members affected by the recent wildfires through its H.O.M.E. Starts Here Fund.

If you are giving to non-profits or charities, our office has some tips for how to make sure your donation is benefiting those you want to help:

Research before giving. Charities must register with the Secretary of State’s office. A charity’s registration is not an endorsement by the Secretary of State, but the registration can be used to find basic information, including the organization's location and what percentage it spends on its charitable purpose.

Charities must register with the Secretary of State’s office. A charity’s registration is not an endorsement by the Secretary of State, but the registration can be used to find basic information, including the organization's location and what percentage it spends on its charitable purpose. High-pressure tactics are a red flag . Treat high-pressure asks for immediate donations or ones that request sensitive personal information with caution. They may be a scam.

. Treat high-pressure asks for immediate donations or ones that request sensitive personal information with caution. They may be a scam. Watch out for imposters. Fraudulent organizations may use names that closely resemble those of well-established charitable organizations to mislead donors. Look out for fraudulent websites that have a slightly different web address than that of a legitimate charitable organization.

Fraudulent organizations may use names that closely resemble those of well-established charitable organizations to mislead donors. Look out for fraudulent websites that have a slightly different web address than that of a legitimate charitable organization. Use caution with QR codes. QR codes are a quick way to visit a website or app, but scammers can use them to send you to fake fundraisers or malicious websites. Only scan QR codes from trusted sources or known senders. Always verify the URL displayed on your screen before clicking on it and make sure it starts with “https.”

The AG’s office is also aware of several crowdfunding fundraisers related to the wildfires. Here are some tips related to crowdfunding appeals:

When giving via crowdfunding websites, remember that donations go to the fundraiser’s organizer first. The organizer controls the funds and determines when and who will receive them.

The organizer controls the funds and determines when and who will receive them. Donations to individuals are not regulated like charities. The organizers usually don’t register with the Secretary of State or report the amount they raised or how they spent it. Additionally, donations to individuals are not tax deductible.

The organizers usually don’t register with the Secretary of State or report the amount they raised or how they spent it. Additionally, donations to individuals are not tax deductible. If you choose to give through crowdfunding sites: Do some research about the fundraiser’s organizer before you give. Even a simple web search can provide important information. If the fundraiser is for a named charity, consider giving directly to that charity so you can be sure your gift gets where you intended. Use your own critical thinking skills to consider whether the fundraiser’s pitch makes sense.



Washingtonians should report suspicious solicitations or fundraisers to the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division, via the agency’s form.

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Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

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