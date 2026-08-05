MaineDOT to Work on Paving and Pedestrian Improvements in Norridgewock

Drivers should plan for a minor detour and one-way alternating traffic.

NORRIDGEWOCK– August 5, 2026 — Starting on August 10, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will begin a safety improvement project in Norridgewock.

The project work will include pedestrian improvements such as rebuilding sidewalks and lighting on Route 2 through downtown and repaving Routes 2 and 201A.

Drivers traveling eastbound on Route 2 will detour from Route 2/201A to Perkins Street, onto Mechanic Street and return to the Route 2/139 intersection.

Drivers driving westbound on Route 2 will encounter one-way traffic.

The detour will be in operation from August 10 until November 20.

Message boards are in place to inform drivers of the closure.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is Ranger Construction of Fairfield, Maine.

The contract amount is $3,283,456.00.