MaineDOT Announces Nighttime Closure for Broadway Bridge in Bangor

Drivers should plan for detours.

BANGOR– August 5, 2026 – The Maine Department of Transportation will be implementing a nighttime closure of Broadway under the I-95 bridge in Bangor on August 13, between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The project work consists of removing the existing concrete barrier and steel sheets below the bridge.

During these hours, Broadway will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Flaggers will be onsite to assist pedestrians through the work zone during the closure period. This work is part of the ongoing bridge replacement project on I‑95.

Motorists must follow posted detour signs. The detour map is provided in this message.

MaineDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we complete this important infrastructure improvement.