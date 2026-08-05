BlueDAG Achieves TX-RAMP Level 1 Certification, Expanding Support for Texas Public Agencies

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueDAG , a leading provider of Americans with Disabilities Act compliance software and accessibility consulting services, today announced that its cloud-based accessibility platform has achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) Level 1 Certification, effective August 4, 2026.Administered by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), TX-RAMP establishes a standardized framework for evaluating the security of cloud computing services used by Texas government entities. The program requires cloud service providers to demonstrate compliance with established security criteria before receiving and maintaining certification.TX-RAMP Level 1 Certification applies to cloud computing services that process, store, or transmit agency data classified as nonconfidential or associated with low-impact information resources. Achieving certification confirms that BlueDAG has successfully completed the applicable TX-RAMP assessment process and met the security requirements established by DIR for Level 1 cloud services.For BlueDAG, the certification represents an important expansion of the company’s ability to support public agencies throughout Texas. State agencies and other covered public entities must ensure that cloud computing services subject to TX-RAMP have the appropriate certification before entering into or renewing contracts for those services. BlueDAG’s Level 1 certification removes an important procurement and compliance barrier for Texas organizations seeking a cloud-based platform to manage ADA accessibility initiatives.“Texas public agencies have a significant responsibility to make their facilities, programs and services accessible while also meeting increasingly rigorous requirements for information security and technology procurement,” said BlueDAG CSO Damon Brown. “Achieving TX-RAMP Level 1 Certification demonstrates that BlueDAG is prepared to meet those expectations and gives Texas agencies greater confidence when selecting our platform to support their accessibility and ADA compliance programs.”The certification strengthens BlueDAG’s ability to serve Texas state agencies, institutions of higher education, and other public organizations seeking technology to support comprehensive accessibility programs. BlueDAG provides a centralized platform for conducting accessibility evaluations, documenting barriers, managing remediation efforts, developing ADA Self-Evaluations and Transition Plans, tracking progress, and maintaining accessibility data across facilities and programs.For Texas agencies, BlueDAG combines accessibility expertise with a purpose-built technology platform designed to help organizations move from individual inspections and accessibility projects toward sustainable, organization-wide ADA compliance programs. Agencies can use BlueDAG to centralize accessibility information, coordinate work across departments, prioritize corrective actions, document progress, and create a defensible record of ongoing accessibility efforts.TX-RAMP certification also reflects BlueDAG’s broader commitment to the security and reliability of the technology used by public sector organizations. As government agencies increasingly rely on cloud-based platforms to manage critical operational programs, BlueDAG continues to invest in the safeguards, processes, and infrastructure necessary to protect agency information and to meet public-sector technology requirements.With TX-RAMP Level 1 Certification now in place, BlueDAG is positioned to expand its partnerships with Texas public agencies and help organizations across the state modernize how they assess, manage, and improve accessibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.