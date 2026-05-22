BlueDAG Named Lead Sponsor of Sacramento Republic FC Unified, Advances Inclusion Through Sport and Community Partnership

Matt Briseno begins his bike ride from BlueDAG headquarters to Colorado Springs ahead of the Unified Team’s June 13 match

The sponsorship reflects a shared mission to break down barriers, foster belonging, and create more inclusive communities through sport.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueDAG has announced its role as lead sponsor of the Sacramento Republic FC Unified Team , a partnership between Sacramento Republic FC and Special Olympics Northern California that brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to compete in unified soccer.The Unified Team competes against other USL and MLS unified squads across the country, including teams affiliated with the San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, as part of a growing national movement focused on inclusion, teamwork, and community through sport.Led by Filip Handl and a dedicated coaching staff, the Sacramento Republic FC Unified Team reflects values that closely align with BlueDAG’s mission to advance accessibility, equity, and meaningful participation in every community.The spirit of the Unified Team is perhaps best embodied by team captain Matt Briseno, a lifelong Republic FC supporter and member of the Tower Bridge Battalion supporters’ group. Briseno has made it a tradition to ride his bicycle to Sacramento Republic FC regional away matches to demonstrate his passion for the club and the cycling community. This summer, he will ride from Sacramento to Colorado Springs ahead of the Unified Team’s June 13 match, using the journey to raise funds and awareness for the team and its mission of inclusion through sport. BlueDAG recently hosted Briseno at its Sacramento headquarters to inaugurate his ride, recognizing his dedication to the team, the community, and the values the partnership represents.“Accessibility is not a checkbox. It is a way of operating in the world,” said BlueDAG CSO Damon Brown. “Supporting the Sacramento Republic FC Unified Team is one of the ways we put that belief into practice. The work we do every day in ADA compliance is about more than meeting regulatory requirements. It’s about helping create communities where every person can participate fully.”BlueDAG develops accessibility compliance software and services that help public agencies, organizations, and facility owners evaluate, manage, and improve accessibility across the built environment. The company’s work supports ADA compliance efforts involving facilities, public right-of-way infrastructure, grievance management, transition planning, and remediation tracking.According to BlueDAG, unified sports programs embody the same principles that drive the company’s work in accessibility and inclusion. By bringing athletes with and without intellectual disabilities together on the same team, unified programs demonstrate how barriers can be reduced not only in physical spaces but also in social environments and community culture.“Unified sports create the kind of community we should all strive for, one built on respect, teamwork, and shared opportunity,” Mr. Brown added. “When athletes compete together, they show what inclusion looks like in practice, both on the pitch and in the stands.”BlueDAG said the sponsorship reflects the company’s broader commitment to supporting initiatives that expand access and participation beyond compliance alone.For more information about BlueDAG and its accessibility solutions, visit www.bluedag.com

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